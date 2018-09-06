International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Bullfighting, pétanque and pastis: Exploring the south of France

Read more

FOCUS

Video: Chemnitz, a symbol of Germany's divisions on immigration policy

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Photographing our wounded planet: 'We have to involve the public'

Read more

ENCORE!

Divas dominate red carpet at Venice, but female directors are scarce

Read more

PERSPECTIVE

Marie-Cécile Zinsou: 'Culture is not a luxury, it's a right'

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Rio museum fire: Thousands of years of history up in flames

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

Replacing plastic: China tries to clean up its act

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Who is the anonymous 'senior official' behind the New York Times op-ed?

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Peso pressure: Argentina faces new economic crisis

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

US, France, Germany, Canada back UK Novichok findings

© Spencer Platt, Getty Images North America/AFP | Britain's United Nation's ambassador Karen Pierce speaks at a U.N. Security Council meeting to officially announce the latest findings behind the poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-09-06

The leaders of Britain, the United States, France, Germany and Canada said Thursday they had "full confidence" that the Novichok attack suspects were officers from Russia's military intelligence service.

In a joint statement reiterating their "outrage", the five leaders also said they were completely confident the attempted killing of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal on British soil in March "was almost certainly approved at a senior government level" in Russia.

They also urged Moscow to come clean to the organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) about its Novichok programme.

The leaders added they would strengthen their activities to defend their societies against "malign state activity" and disrupt the hostile actions of foreign intelligence networks.

"We, the leaders of France, Germany, the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, reiterate our outrage at the use of a chemical nerve agent, known as Novichok, in Salisbury on March 4," they said in the statement, issued in London.

They welcomed the progress made in the investigation and the attempted murder charges brought against Russian suspects Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, announced by Britain on Wednesday.

They also noted the OPCW's findings that "the exact same chemical nerve agent" was used in the fatal poisoning of Dawn Sturgess. She was the girlfriend of Charlie Rowley, who had picked up a fake perfume bottle containing Novichok.

"We urge Russia to provide full disclosure of its Novichok programme to the OPCW," they said.

"We have full confidence in the British assessment that the two suspects were officers from the Russian military intelligence service, also known as the GRU, and that this operation was almost certainly approved at a senior government level."

They said the mass expulsion of undeclared GRU officers in Russian embassies in the wake of the Salisbury attack had disrupted the service's activities.

"Yesterday's announcement further strengthens our intent to continue to disrupt together the hostile activities of foreign intelligence networks on our territories, uphold the prohibition of chemical weapons, protect our citizens and defend ourselves from all forms of malign state activity directed against us and our societies."

A Downing Street spokesman said Prime Minister Theresa May spoke to US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Canadian leader Justin Trudeau Wednesday and French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier Thursday.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-09-06

  • RUSSIA

    UK names two Russians wanted over Skripal poisoning

    Read more

  • UNITED KINGDOM

    Poisoned ex-spy Skripal discharged from UK hospital

    Read more

  • RUSSIA-UK

    Russia outraged after UK blames Putin for Skripal poisoning

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility