International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FRANCE IN FOCUS

The search for France's second-hand treasures

Read more

ENCORE!

Capturing the Rohingya crisis: Paula Bronstein’s photographs of a tragic human flux

Read more

#TECH 24

'Silicon Allee': Berlin's vibrant tech sector

Read more

FOCUS

Anti-immigration sentiment fuels far-right Sweden Democrats party

Read more

#THE 51%

The Right Pitch: Why women's voices are deepening

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: The North Korean gamble

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

US businesses urge Trump to reverse course on China tariffs

Read more

FASHION

Christelle Kocher, queen of street couture, reigns over Marseille

Read more

REVISITED

Video: One year after Hurricane Irma, St Martin struggles to recover

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

France accuses Russia of trying to spy on Franco-Italian military satellite

© Christophe Archambault, AFP file picture| French Defence Minister Florence Parly described the incident as an act of espionage

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-09-07

Russia last year attempted to intercept transmissions from a Franco-Italian satellite used by both nations’ armies for secure communications, French Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Friday, describing the move as an “act of espionage”.

In a speech outlining France’s space policy for the coming years, Parly said Russian satellite Louch-Olymp had approached the Athena-Fidus satellite in 2017.

Parly said it came so close “that anyone would have thought it was attempting to intercept our communications".

“Attempting to listen to your neighbours is not only unfriendly, it’s an act of espionage,” she said.

Parly said officials took the "appropriate measures" and continued to monitor the satellite after it left, and observed it manoeuvring near other targets as well, she said.

Last month Washington accused Moscow of developing anti-satellite weapons and cited "very abnormal behaviour" of a "space object" deployed by Russia last October.

"We are well aware that other major players in space are deploying intriguing objects into orbit, experimenting with potential offensive capabilities, conducting maneuvers which leave no doubt as to their aggressive intent," Parly said.

Next year, French President Emmanuel Macron plans to lay out plans for a "space defence strategy" for France, with an advisory committee expected to make proposals by November.

"We're at risk, our communications, our military maneuvers and our daily operations are at risk if we don't react," Parly said.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-09-07

  • USA - RUSSIA

    Maria Butina, alleged Russia spy, indicted by US grand jury

    Read more

  • UK - US - RUSSIA

    US, UK accuse Russia of campaign to hack computer networks

    Read more

  • UK

    Poisoned ex-spy Skripal 'no longer in critical condition'

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility