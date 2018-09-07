Latest update : 2018-09-07
Video: The North Korean gamble
As North Korea celebrates its 70th anniversary, FRANCE 24 brings you a unique report from inside the world’s most secretive nation. In an extremely rare move, the authorities in Pyongyang allowed a TV crew to spend a week in the three-generation dictatorship. Officials want to show the world that the country is changing and developing, in spite of international sanctions. Innovation has become the watchword, while scientists have replaced peasants and workers as icons of the regime.
