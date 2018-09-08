International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

Twitter bans Alex Jones for life

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Doctors Without Borders calls for migrants evacuations from Libya

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Brazil elctoral campaign turmoil, Inside Trump's White House, Swedish elections and Europe's Greens

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

The search for France's second-hand treasures

Read more

ENCORE!

Capturing the Rohingya crisis: Paula Bronstein’s photographs of a tragic human flux

Read more

#TECH 24

'Silicon Allee': Berlin's vibrant tech sector

Read more

FOCUS

Anti-immigration sentiment fuels far-right Sweden Democrats party

Read more

#THE 51%

The Right Pitch: Why women's voices are deepening

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: The North Korean gamble

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Egyptian court sentences hundreds over 2013 protest

© Mohamed El-Shahed, AFP | Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Badie during a trial in Cairo in Aug. 2015. He was sentenced to life in prison on Sept. 8, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-09-08

An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced 75 people to death, including top leaders of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, for their involvement in a 2013 protest that was broken up by security forces in an operation that killed at least 600 people.

In a case involving 739 defendants facing charges ranging from murder to damaging property, the court also sentenced to life in prison the head of the Brotherhood, Mohammed Badie, and 46 others.

Mahmoud Abu Zaid, a photojournalist known as "Shawkan" whose detention has been decried by rights groups at home and abroad, received five years in prison. He was detained in August 2013, meaning that he should walk free within days for time served.

The sit-in at a square in a Cairo suburb was staged by supporters of Mohammed Morsi, a Brotherhood stalwart. He became Egypt's first freely elected president in 2012 but was ousted a year later by the military, then led by President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, following days of street protests calling on him to step down.

One of Morsi's sons, Osama, was among 22 defendants who received 10-year jail terms.

A total of 374 were sentenced to 15 years and 215 to five years.

Proceedings were dropped against five defendants who have died since the trial began.

Saturday's convictions can be appealed.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-09-08

  • EGYPT

    Egyptian court sentences top Muslim Brotherhood figures to death

    Read more

  • EGYPT

    Egypt's Sisi ratifies law to clamp down on social media

    Read more

  • FRANCE - EGYPT

    France accused of aiding bloody Egypt repression through arms sales

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility