In pictures: Stade de France throws World Cup after-party

France's national stadium was in party mode on Sunday night as Les Bleus celebrated their World Cup victory in style with a 2-1 defeat of the Netherlands and a huge post-match bash.

The French team saw the match – their first on home soil since the World Cup – as a chance to make up for the bungled festivities that followed their triumphant Russian campaign.

The day after beating Croatia 4-2 in July's final in Moscow, Les Bleus hurriedly paraded down the famous Champs-Elysées in Paris en route to a reception hosted by President Emmanuel Macron.

The rushed nature of the celebrations disappointed the estimated 300,000 fans who had gathered in the streets to celebrate. This time, however, the French Football Federation (FFF) decided to do things right.

After the final whistle, the World Cup trophy was exhibited on the pitch and the players brought out one-by-one to the cheers of some 80,000 ecstatic supporters.

Vegedream will go down in history with the World Cup winning French squad for this tune...

Hip-hop artist Vegedream then performed his hit “Bring the Cup Home” (“Ramenez la coupe à la maison”), while the France team danced around the edge of the pitch with the coveted trophy.

Quand le Stade de France reprend la chanson de N'Golo Kanté avec les Bleus

The players also led the stadium in a rousing rendition of a tribute song for midfielder N'Golo Kante, one of several such chants French fans have belted out throughout the summer.

Le clapping des Bleus avec le trophée de la Coupe du monde

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2018-09-10