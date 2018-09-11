International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

Trump v. the ICC: Does international justice have a future?

Read more

ENCORE!

Sopranos star Michael Imperioli on his New York coming-of-age romp with Lou Reed

Read more

FOCUS

Employed but homeless in the US: The 'working poor' who can't afford to rent

Read more

PERSPECTIVE

Making blood available to all in one hour

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Should more French children learn Arabic in school?

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

French labour law changes lead to drop in court cases

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Chemnitz turmoil over immigration: Is the 'German model' threatened?

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Top Ethiopian dissidents return home after years in exile

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Serena Williams: Punishment or prejudice?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

USA

Australian paper under fire for 'racist' Serena Williams cartoon

© AFP photo/Mark Knight/Herald Sun | An Australian caricature of Serena Williams has sparked controversy, including charges that it is racist.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-09-11

An Australian cartoonist faced withering criticism on Tuesday for portraying tennis superstar Serena Williams using -- what Harry Potter author JK Rowling described as -- "racist and sexist tropes".

Mark Knight's caricature, published in Melbourne's Herald Sun newspaper on Monday, showed a butch and fat-lipped Williams throwing a temper tantrum at the US Open.

In the midst of losing Saturday's final, the 23-time Grand Slam champion smashed her racquet and called the umpire a "thief" and a "liar".

She was deducted a point and received a US$17,000 fine, stirring the tennis world and sparking a broader debate about double standards toward men and women in the sport.

In Knight's cartoon, Williams was seen jumping up and down having spat out a dummy as the umpire asks Haitian-Japanese tournament winner Naomi Osaka "can't you just let her win?".

Knight, who has a reputation for controversial cartoons, was pilloried from far and wide for his portrayal -- including by a member of the US Congress and a large portion of the 22,000 people who commented on his Twitter post showing the drawing.

>> Tennis world divided after Serena Williams’ US Open outburst

The detractors included author JK Rowling, who said: "Well done on reducing one of the greatest sportswomen alive to racist and sexist tropes and turning a second great sportswoman into a faceless prop."

Knight responded to the criticism by pointing out that he had drawn an unflattering portrayal of Australian male tennis star Nick Kyrgios "behaving badly".

"Don't bring gender into it when it's all about behaviour," he said.

'Too PC'

Michael Miller, executive chairman of News Corp Australasia, which publishes the Melbourne's Herald Sun, defended his cartoonist.

"Criticism of Mark Knight's Serena Williams cartoon shows the world has gone too PC & misunderstands the role of news media cartoons and satire," he said.

"Poor behaviour in any sport needs to be called out."

>> Herald Sun backs Mark Knight’s cartoon on Serena Williams

The Washington Post ran a searing post about Knight's cartoon, calling it "racist" and reminiscent of the era of racial segregation in the United States.

"Knight draws facial features reflecting the dehumanizing Jim Crow caricatures so common in the 19th and 20th centuries," commentator Michael Cavna wrote.

Other US media pointed out that Osaka was portrayed as petite and feminine with jet blonde straight hair -- in real life she has dark curly hair with blonde streaks and is taller than Williams.

Australia is a highly multicultural country, but also sees frequent public dust-ups about the use of racially and sexually loaded language.

William's loss cost her a chance to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles.

During the match she was given three code violations by Carlos Ramos -- the first for receiving coaching, the second for racquet abuse and the third for verbal abuse of the umpire.

The second and third violations earned Williams a point penalty and then a game penalty, giving Osaka a 5-3 second-set lead that effectively gifted her the title.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-09-11

  • TENNIS

    Tennis world divided after Serena Williams’ US Open outburst

    Read more

  • TENNIS

    French Open courts controversy by banning Serena Williams’ catsuit

    Read more

  • SPORT

    Kerber stuns Serena Williams to take Wimbledon title

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility