International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

PERSPECTIVE

Rise of extremist parties sends tremors across Europe

Read more

IN THE PRESS

'Monster' storm to hit the US

Read more

THE DEBATE

Trump v. the ICC: Does international justice have a future?

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

McCartney vs Wyclef: The EU battle over copyright

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Ethiopia and Eritrea reopen border crossings for first time in two decades

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

9/11 and the presidential fist pump

Read more

THE DEBATE

Ortega on Nicaragua, Venezuela and Trump's Latin America doctrine

Read more

ENCORE!

Sopranos star Michael Imperioli on his New York coming-of-age romp with Lou Reed

Read more

FOCUS

Employed but homeless in the US: The 'working poor' who can't afford to rent

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Business

EU approves copyright directive blasted by big tech

© AFP file photo | The controversial directive will force online platforms like YouTube and Facebook to automatically delete content that violates copyright.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-09-12

The European Parliament on Wednesday approved a controversial EU copyright law that hands more power to news and record companies against internet giants like Google and Facebook.

Backing the draft were traditional media, in urgent search of revenue at a time when web users shun newspapers and TV and advertising revenue is siphoned away by online platforms.

MEPs meeting in the French city of Strasbourg voted 438 in favour of the measure, 226 against, with 39 abstentions.

European lawmakers were sharply divided on the issue, with both sides engaging in one of the biggest rounds of lobbying that the EU has ever seen.

MEPs settled on a text that compromised on some of the ways news organisation will be able to charge web companies for links to content.

It also slightly watered down a proposal for so-called upload filters that will force platforms -- such as YouTube or Facebook -- to automatically delete content that violates copyright.

The vote in the European Parliament "is a strong and positive signal and an essential step to achieving our common objective of modernising the copyright rules in the European Union," said EU commissioners Andrus Ansip and Mariya Gabriel, who had proposed the reform.

Before the vote, French President Emmanuel Macron had called it "a fundamental battle for copyright", adding that "Europe must be worthy of its culture".

The draft had been fiercely resisted by US tech giants as well as online freedom activists, with some campaigners warning it could spell the end of viral "memes" or jokes.

They also fear that automatic filters to prevent users sharing content subject to copyright could be misused to censor political messages or other forms of free expression.

With the vote, MEPs can now start negotiations with the European Council representing the 28 member states which already reached a compromise on the issue in May.

These closed-door discussions, which also include the European Commission, are known in EU jargon as "trilogues" and can take several months before any compromise is put to a fresh vote.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-09-12

  • EU

    European Parliament rejects controversial EU copyright law backed by France

    Read more

  • EUROPE

    'I’m sorry,' Facebook’s Zuckerberg tells EU Parliament

    Read more

  • BUSINESS

    EU fines Google a record €4.34 billion in Android case

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility