International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

PERSPECTIVE

Rise of extremist parties sends tremors across Europe

Read more

IN THE PRESS

'Monster' storm to hit the US

Read more

THE DEBATE

Trump v. the ICC: Does international justice have a future?

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

McCartney vs Wyclef: The EU battle over copyright

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Ethiopia and Eritrea reopen border crossings for first time in two decades

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

9/11 and the presidential fist pump

Read more

THE DEBATE

Ortega on Nicaragua, Venezuela and Trump's Latin America doctrine

Read more

ENCORE!

Sopranos star Michael Imperioli on his New York coming-of-age romp with Lou Reed

Read more

FOCUS

Employed but homeless in the US: The 'working poor' who can't afford to rent

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Culture

France-based Algerian singer Rachid Taha dies at 59

© Attila Kisbenedek, AFP | Rachid Taha performs at the Hajogyar Shipyard Island festival in Hungary on August 10, 2007.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-09-12

Singer Rachid Taha, giant of 1980s French rock, whose group Carte de Séjour remade the Charles Trénet classic "Douce France", died aged 59 of a heart attack on Tuesday night, said his family.

Taha was a magnetic and popular figure on France's rock scene ever since his 1981 debut as the charismatic leader of Carte de Séjour. Born in Algeria, he moved to France aged 10. He and his group became the flagbearers of the second generation of the Franco-Algerian and Franco-Moroccan community in France.

He grew up with punk and rock, and was loyal to the genre while infusing it with Maghrebi music, as he did with his 2004 remake of The Clash's "Rock the Casbah".

Rachid Taha's 'Ya Rayah'

He 1998 popular album "Diwân" featured Algerian chaâbi songs, including smash hit "Ya Rayah" (You, the one leaving), which reached number 11 on the French singles charts.

Taha was preparing to release a new album with the label Believe.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2018-09-12

  • USA

    Tributes pour in for 'gift from God' Aretha Franklin

    Read more

  • Culture

    Israel's Netta wins Eurovision with quirky clucking ‘Toy’

    Read more

  • OBITUARY

    Music world stunned by Avicii's death at 28

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility