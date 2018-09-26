International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

The US midterm videos that are getting people talking

Read more

PERSPECTIVE

Former WTO chief Pascal Lamy: Brexit deal depends on UK politics, not Brussels

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Push for growth: French government tries to dodge economic slowdown

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Anger and mourning in Iran after military parade attack

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

IMF agrees larger bailout for Argentina

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Which way to the Brexit?

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Fed hikes interest rates, economic forecast

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

South Sudan: Where does the peace deal stand?

Read more

THE DEBATE

What does Labour want? UK opposition split over Brexit

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Russian lawmakers approve controversial pension reform bill

© Vasily Maximov, AFP | Demonstrators called by the Communist Party of the Russian Federation protest against pension reforms in central Moscow on September 22, 2018

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-09-26

Russian parliament's lower house passed a controversial pension reform bill Wednesday, after President Vladimir Putin announced concessions to try to dampen widespread public anger over plans to raise the state retirement age.

The bill, which still has to go through the formality of a third reading and senate hearing, would see Russian men retire at 65 instead of 60 and has sparked rare national protest, with tens of thousands rallying across Russia in recent months.

The lower house passed the controversial legislation in a key second reading, with 326 votes for, 59 against and one abstention.

Parliament's lower house, the State Duma, earlier in the day approved Putin's proposed amendments to the reform, raising the state pension age for women by five years to 60, instead of eight years to 63 originally proposed.

Several dozen people staged a protest outside the State Duma on Wednesday, including opposition activist Sergei Udaltsov who held a poster reading: "Retirement age increase is genocide!"

Another protester held a picture of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev with an inscription reading "An enemy of the people".

In a rare televised address in August, the Russian president proposed a number of concessions, in an apparent attempt to stem a major fall in his approval ratings.

But the concessions have done little to pacify ordinary Russians.

Most are opposed to the hike in retirement age and critics said the reform would essentially rob ordinary people of their earnings.

Given the low life expectancy of Russian men -- 65 years -- many would not live long enough under the reform to receive a state pension.

Some 3,000 people demonstrated in Moscow last week against the reform in a protest organised by the Communist Party.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-09-26

  • RUSSIA

    Russians protest against pension reform despite Putin concessions

    Read more

  • RUSSIA

    Facing protests, Russia’s Putin backtracks on pension reforms

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility