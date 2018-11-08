International News 24/7

 

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

A quirky, insider’s guide to understanding France and the French, from the sublime to the ridiculous. Thursday at 1.45 pm.

Latest update : 2018-11-10

From 'poilus' to 'gueules cassées': How France commemorates WWI

November 11, 2018 marks the one-hundredth anniversary of the end of World War One. To mark the centenary of the armistice, we explore some of the themes and anecdotes that come up when we talk about the "Grande Guerre" here in France. From the "poilus" and the "tirailleurs sénégalais" to the "gueules cassées" and the "bleuets": how does France commemorate the end of the Great War?

By Florence VILLEMINOT

2018-10-31 FRENCH CONNECTIONS

French regional accents: Source of pride or discrimination?

The French accent may be considered one of the sexiest in the world, but like other countries, there are many different accents depending on which part of the country you come...

Read more

2018-10-26 FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Accessible and cheap or selective and elitist? The student experience in France

In this episode of French Connections, Genie Godula and Florence Villeminot graduate up to higher education and explore the academic experience à la française. What's it like to...

Read more

2018-10-11 FRENCH CONNECTIONS

How can France protect its national heritage without breaking the bank?

Part of what makes France famous around the world is the ubiquity of its impressive, old monuments. But paying for the upkeep of these national treasures can be a headache. The...

Read more

2018-09-28 FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Outstanding or outdated? The ins and outs of French education

Grab your schoolbags! In this episode of French Connections, Genie Godula and Florence Villeminot head back to school to study the ins and outs of France’s education system. The...

Read more

