From 'poilus' to 'gueules cassées': How France commemorates WWI

A quirky, insider’s guide to understanding France and the French, from the sublime to the ridiculous. Thursday at 1.45 pm.
2018-10-31 FRENCH CONNECTIONS
French regional accents: Source of pride or discrimination?
The French accent may be considered one of the sexiest in the world, but like other countries, there are many different accents depending on which part of the country you come...
2018-10-26 FRENCH CONNECTIONS
Accessible and cheap or selective and elitist? The student experience in France
In this episode of French Connections, Genie Godula and Florence Villeminot graduate up to higher education and explore the academic experience à la française. What's it like to...
2018-10-11 FRENCH CONNECTIONS
How can France protect its national heritage without breaking the bank?
Part of what makes France famous around the world is the ubiquity of its impressive, old monuments. But paying for the upkeep of these national treasures can be a headache. The...
2018-09-28 FRENCH CONNECTIONS
Outstanding or outdated? The ins and outs of French education
Grab your schoolbags! In this episode of French Connections, Genie Godula and Florence Villeminot head back to school to study the ins and outs of France’s education system. The...