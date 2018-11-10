International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

From 'poilus' to 'gueules cassées': How France commemorates WWI

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Car bombs explose in Mogadishu

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

China's AI newsreader: Which one is it?

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump, Dems clash over midterm results; WW1 Armistice commemorations; Manfred Weber tipped to lead EU Commission

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

A rare look inside the US Congress

Read more

#THE 51%

U.S. midterms sweep record number of women into power

Read more

REPORTERS

Reporters: How the Salonica Front led to victory in WWI

Read more

ENCORE!

'The Harlem Hellfighters': The African Americans who fought in World War I

Read more

#TECH 24

'AI for good': Is AI the solution to humanity's biggest challenges?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Pro-government forces in Yemen take hospital in strategic port city

© AFP | Yemeni pro-government forces gather on the eastern outskirts of Hodeida, as they continue to battle for the control of the city from Houthi rebels on November 9, 2018.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-11-10

Pro-government forces fighting Huthi rebels in Yemen have taken the main hospital in the strategic Red Sea port city of Hodeida, government military officials said Saturday.

The May 22 Hospital lies in the east of the rebel-held city, a key aid conduit that is the target of a renewed offensive by the Saudi and Emirati-backed government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

On Thursday, loyalist forces backed by Saudi air strikes entered the city for the first time, pushing towards the port and using bulldozers to remove concrete road blocks installed by the rebels.

Officials said pro-government forces took over the hospital on Friday evening.

Amnesty International had accused the Houthis on Thursday of “deliberate militarisation” of the facility after they stationed fighters on its roof.

A medical source told AFP on Wednesday that the rebels had forced staff out of the hospital and set up sniper positions.

Save the Children’s Field Coordinator in Yemen, Dr Mariam Aldogani, went to the Al Amal hospital in Hodeida on Friday evening.

“This should stop immediately, this is the worst period for the Hodeida governornate. This is the worst time for Hodeida children. I visited Al Amal hospital. I saw one child, he is a teenager, he’s 15 years old. He’s totally paralysed because three days ago he was walking in the street and a stray bullet penetrated his neck and cut his spinal cord. He’s totally paralysed.”

“Since last week more than 20 children have been affected by shrapnel or bullets or shelling. Two children have died,” said Aldogani. “The ages of the children affected since just last week ranges from six months old to 17 years old. Some were injured on their way home from school. Most of the areas in Hodeida city have become unsafe.

“I’m a mother. I saw a mother crying openly in the hospital. Her child came from school and he became injured because of this war. Everyone is panicking, people are taking their children home from hospital because even the hospitals aren’t safe.

"Hodeida people and their children are paying the highest cost.”

Nearly 80 percent of Yemen’s commercial imports and practically all UN-supervised humanitarian aid pass through Hodeida’s port.

The Huthis have controlled Hodeida since 2014 when they overran the capital Sanaa and swept though much of the rest of the country, triggering an intervention by the Saudi-led coalition the following year and a devastating war of attrition.

The rebels have since been driven out of virtually all of the south and much of the Red Sea coast.

Nearly 10,000 Yemenis have been killed in the conflict since 2015, according to the World Health Organization. Human rights groups say the real death toll may be five times higher.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2018-11-10

  • SAUDI ARABIA-US-YEMEN

    Saudi-led coalition ends US refueling deal in war with Yemen

    Read more

  • YEMEN

    Yemen troops push further into rebel-held Hodeida

    Read more

  • YEMEN

    As fighting nears city of Hodeida, aid groups plead for Yemeni civilians

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility