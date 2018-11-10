Turkey's President Erdogan says Khashoggi tapes have been given to key foreign nations

Turkey has shared recordings linked to the murder last month of journalist Jamal Khashoggi with Riyadh, Washington and other capitals, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

“We gave the recordings, we gave them to Saudi Arabia, we gave them to Washington, to the Germans, to the French, to the English,” Erdogan said in a televised speech.

“They listened to the conversations which took place here, they know,” he said, but added that they were not accompanied by any written documents.

Erdogan made this statement as US President Donald Trump and France’s Emmanuel Macron publicly agreed that the Saudi authorities needed to shed full light on the murder in Turkey last month of Khashoggi.

The two leaders also agreed that the Khashoggi affair should not be allowed to cause further destabilisation in the Middle East and that it could create an opportunity to find a political resolution to the war in Yemen, according to a French presidency source.

Khashoggi was last seen entering the consulate on October 2 to obtain documents for his forthcoming marriage.

After repeated denials, Saudi Arabia finally admitted the 59-year-old had been murdered at the mission in a “rogue” operation.

However, Erdogan has accused the “highest levels” of the Saudi government of ordering the hit, while some officials have pointed the finger at the all-powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Some Turkish media and officials have said that Ankara possessed an audio recording of the murder and it had shared it with the head of the CIA Gina Haspel when she visited Turkey in late October.

But the existence of such a recording has never been officially confirmed.

Khashoggi’s body has never been found, more than a month after he was killed.

An advisor to Erdogan, Yasin Aktay, suggested last week that the body may have been dissolved in acid.

Erdogan was speaking before flying to Paris to attend commemorations marking the anniversary of the end of World War I.

