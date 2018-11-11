International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

From 'poilus' to 'gueules cassées': How France commemorates WWI

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Car bombs explose in Mogadishu

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

China's AI newsreader: Which one is it?

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump, Dems clash over midterm results; WW1 Armistice commemorations; Manfred Weber tipped to lead EU Commission

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

A rare look inside the US Congress

Read more

#THE 51%

U.S. midterms sweep record number of women into power

Read more

REPORTERS

Reporters: How the Salonica Front led to victory in WWI

Read more

ENCORE!

'The Harlem Hellfighters': The African Americans who fought in World War I

Read more

#TECH 24

'AI for good': Is AI the solution to humanity's biggest challenges?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Four charged over suspected attack plot on Macron

© Eric Feferberg, AFP | French President Emmanuel Macron poses as he arrives at the Musee d'Orsay in Paris on November 10, 2018 to attend a state diner and a visit of the Picasso exhibition as part of ceremonies marking the 100th anniversary of the 11 Novem

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-11-11

Four people arrested and linked to the French extreme right were on Saturday charged over a suspected plot to attack President Emmanuel Macron during World War I remembrance ceremonies.

The four men appeared before an anti-terrorism judge in Paris and were charged with associating with terrorists and possessing non-authorised arms for the purposes of a terrorist operation.

Two of the men were placed in temporary detention. According to a source close to the case, two others requested for their hearing to be postponed, and will remain in prison until the hearing, which will take place next week.

They were arrested on Tuesday after one man, living in southeastern France and armed with a knife, travelled to Moselle, eastern France, where he met with three other suspects.

At the time, Macron was in the same region, touring nearby World War I battlefields and meeting with local people.

Initially six people were arrested on Tuesday, as part of a preliminary investigation into terrorist activities. A man taken into custody in Ille-et-Vilaine on Tuesday was released on Thursday evening. A woman who had been arrested in Isère – the site of another terrorist attack in 2015 – was released on Friday.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS, AFP)

Date created : 2018-11-11

  • FRANCE

    Far-right suspects held over ‘violent’ plot against France’s Macron

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Macron and Merkel mark armistice centenary at Compiègne

    Read more

  • FRANCE - UK

    WWI centenary: France’s Macron and UK’s May honour the fallen at Battle of the Somme

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility