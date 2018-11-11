International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

From 'poilus' to 'gueules cassées': How France commemorates WWI

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Car bombs explose in Mogadishu

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

China's AI newsreader: Which one is it?

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump, Dems clash over midterm results; WW1 Armistice commemorations; Manfred Weber tipped to lead EU Commission

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

A rare look inside the US Congress

Read more

#THE 51%

U.S. midterms sweep record number of women into power

Read more

REPORTERS

Reporters: How the Salonica Front led to victory in WWI

Read more

ENCORE!

'The Harlem Hellfighters': The African Americans who fought in World War I

Read more

#TECH 24

'AI for good': Is AI the solution to humanity's biggest challenges?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

World leaders in Paris mark 100 years since WWI Armistice

© Benoit Tessier, Pool, AFP | World leaders attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

Video by Florence VILLEMINOT

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-11-11

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted some 70 world leaders on Sunday for a ceremony on the Champs-Élysées to mark the signing of the Armistice that ended World War I. Follow the event as it happened on our liveblog.

  • Macron led tributes to the millions of soldiers who died during World War One on Sunday, holding a solemn ceremony attended by dozens of world leaders including the presidents of Germany, Russia and the US.
  • The commemoration was the centrepiece of global events to commemorate the signing of the Armistice that brought the fighting to an end at 11am on November 11, 1918.
  • "Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism. Nationalism is its betrayal," the French leader said after paying tribute to the fallen soldiers, in remarks that appeared to be aimed at his US counterpart.
  • As Donald Trump's convoy was making its way up the Champs-Élysées, a bare-breasted protester from the Femen activist group ran towards his motorcade before being apprehended by police.

Date created : 2018-11-11

  • FRANCE

    Macron and Merkel mark armistice centenary at Compiègne

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    The 1918 Armistice: 'The end of the nightmare' for the French

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Armistice 1918 centenary: Augustin Trébuchon, France's last fallen soldier

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility