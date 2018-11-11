World leaders in Paris mark 100 years since WWI Armistice

The commemoration was the centrepiece of global events to commemorate the signing of the Armistice that brought the fighting to an end at 11am on November 11, 1918.

The commemoration was the centrepiece of global events to commemorate the signing of the Armistice that brought the fighting to an end at 11am on November 11, 1918.

The commemoration was the centrepiece of global events to commemorate the signing of the Armistice that brought the fighting to an end at 11am on November 11, 1918.

The commemoration was the centrepiece of global events to commemorate the signing of the Armistice that brought the fighting to an end at 11am on November 11, 1918.

The commemoration was the centrepiece of global events to commemorate the signing of the Armistice that brought the fighting to an end at 11am on November 11, 1918.