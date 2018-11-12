International News 24/7

 

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2018-11-12

EU's Juncker expects Brexit deal 'in coming weeks'

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker spoke to FRANCE 24's Catherine Nicholson in a wide-ranging exclusive interview. On Brexit, Juncker voiced optimism, saying a deal between the EU and UK "will be concluded in the coming weeks". The EU Commission chief also explained his support for a European army and how it would work with NATO. Finally, he discussed the rise of the far right and defended the presence of Russia's Vladimir Putin at the WWI armistice commemorations.

By Catherine NICHOLSON

