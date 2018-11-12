EU's Juncker expects Brexit deal 'in coming weeks'

Latest update : 2018-11-12
An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.
2018-11-12 The F24 Interview
IMF, World Bank chiefs call for 'new multilateralism'
FRANCE 24's Marc Perelman speaks to IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and World Bank President Jim Yong Kim about the need for a new, more inclusive multilateralism that...
2018-11-12 The F24 Interview
Uhuru Kenyatta: 'No single country alone can combat terrorism'
In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said that just as the world united to win over oppression 100 years ago for World War I, it needs to get...
2018-11-08 The F24 Interview
Freed activist Lorent Saleh on being a political prisoner in Venezuela
Lorent Saleh is a Venezuelan activist who has just spent four years behind bars. Detained mainly by the country's intelligence agency, he was accused of planning terrorist...
2018-11-05 The F24 Interview
US midterms: 'Trump has made this a nail-biter'
Nelson Cunningham is a lawyer and former special advisor to President Bill Clinton. He gives us his perspective ahead of Tuesday's crucial US midterm elections, which are now...