Middle East

Israeli air strikes target Gaza after barrage of rocket fire

© Suhaib Salem, Reuters | Palestinians inspect the remains of a vehicle that was destroyed in an Israeli air strike, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 12, 2018.

Video by Ivana SCATOLA

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-11-12

Israel’s military said it was carrying out air strikes “throughout the Gaza Strip” on Monday after a barrage of rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave towards its territory.

Gaza’s health ministry said three Palestinians were killed in the air strikes. The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine militant group said in a statement that two of the dead were its fighters.

The Israeli army said 200 rockets were launched toward Israel. Sixty were intercepted and most of the others landed in uninhabited areas, although some struck houses in Sderot and Netivot, it said.

Medics said six people from Sderot were lightly wounded.

Israel also said an Israeli bus was hit by fire from the Gaza Strip. Medics reported one person severely wounded.

Israel-Gaza violence: 'The rhetoric is very intense'

The flare-up follows a clash that erupted during an Israeli special forces operation in the Gaza Strip late Sunday that killed eight people. Hamas, the Islamist movement that runs the Gaza Strip, had vowed revenge.

On Monday, Hamas’s military wing claimed responsibility the barrage of rocket fire.

“The joint command of Palestinian factions announce the beginning of bombardments of the enemy’s settlements with scores of rockets,” the Ezzedine al Qassam Brigades group said in a statement.

The renewed violence was threatening to derail weeks of efforts to end unrest along the Gaza-Israel border.

The dead from the incident late Sunday included an Israeli army officer and a local commander for Hamas’s armed wing. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut short a trip to Paris and rushed home as tensions rose.

Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza have fought three wars since 2008 and recent unrest has raised fears of a fourth.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2018-11-12

