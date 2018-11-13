Live: Paris ceremonies mark anniversary of deadliest terrorist attack

France on Tuesday is marking the third anniversary of the November 13, 2015, terrorist attacks in Paris, in which 130 people were killed. Follow the commemorations live on FRANCE 24.

The coordinated attacks, the deadliest in French history, targeted the Stade de France stadium north of Paris as well as several cafes and restaurants in the French capital and the Bataclan concert hall.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo will lead commemorations at all six of the targeted sites on Tuesday morning, accompanied by the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and the ambassadors of several countries.

Follow the ceremony live from 11am Paris time (GMT+1).

