Nov 13 Paris terror attacks: 'Islam is part of the solution'

'Iran has shown patience and continues to be part of nuclear deal'

Tensions within DR Congo opposition as deal on joint candidate falls apart

Deadline looms for Italy to submit revised budget to EU

'Patriotism, not nationalism': Macron takes on Trump's worldview

Fans say goodbye to comics king Stan Lee

France's Viellard family: Hooked on steel

Music show: Alex Hepburn, Vanessa Paradis and Smashing Pumpkins

South Sudan's latest attempt at fragile peace

Every morning, FRANCE 24 speaks to a key business, social or cultural player, or a leading voice in the field of humanitarian action, sport or science. From Monday to Friday at 8.40 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-11-13

On the third anniversary of the Paris attacks that killed 130 people, FRANCE 24 spoke to Asif Arif -- the co-author of a book about terrorist links between France and Belgium -- who argues that Islam is now part of the solution to combating jihadist activity. He believes the religion is needed to help authority figures understand where the warped concept of jihad comes from, and to help those who may have been radicalised get back on the right track.

By Stuart NORVAL

2018-11-12 Perspective

'Women are the great survivors'

For today's Perspective interview, Nadia Massih was joined by Irris Makler, FRANCE 24's Jerusalem correspondent. Makler has written a cookbook called "Just Add Love." But it's...

2018-11-09 Perspective

Ron Amir: Blurring the lines between art and activism

Since mid-September, a new exhibition has been drawing in crowds at Paris's Modern Art Museum. Titled "Somewhere in the Desert" in English, it’s a collection of 30 colour...

2018-11-06 Perspective

Chef Atherton’s ‘Pollen Street’ cookbook: ‘Recipes I cook in my fine dining restaurants’

Eighty recipes taken from the menu of award-winning London restaurant the “Pollen Street Social” become public knowledge this month as they have been gathered in a cookbook for...

2018-11-05 Perspective

Tsunami awareness: 'Get to higher ground if you want a chance of surviving'

In the past 20 years there has been a sharp increase in the loss of life from tsunamis. The disasters, driven mainly by earthquakes, have killed close to a quarter of a million...

