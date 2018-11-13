Nov 13 Paris terror attacks: 'Islam is part of the solution'

Latest update : 2018-11-13
Every morning, FRANCE 24 speaks to a key business, social or cultural player, or a leading voice in the field of humanitarian action, sport or science. From Monday to Friday at 8.40 am Paris time.
2018-11-12 Perspective
'Women are the great survivors'
For today's Perspective interview, Nadia Massih was joined by Irris Makler, FRANCE 24's Jerusalem correspondent. Makler has written a cookbook called "Just Add Love." But it's...
2018-11-09 Perspective
Ron Amir: Blurring the lines between art and activism
Since mid-September, a new exhibition has been drawing in crowds at Paris's Modern Art Museum. Titled "Somewhere in the Desert" in English, it’s a collection of 30 colour...
2018-11-06 Perspective
Chef Atherton’s ‘Pollen Street’ cookbook: ‘Recipes I cook in my fine dining restaurants’
Eighty recipes taken from the menu of award-winning London restaurant the “Pollen Street Social” become public knowledge this month as they have been gathered in a cookbook for...
2018-11-05 Perspective
Tsunami awareness: 'Get to higher ground if you want a chance of surviving'
In the past 20 years there has been a sharp increase in the loss of life from tsunamis. The disasters, driven mainly by earthquakes, have killed close to a quarter of a million...