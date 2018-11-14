International News 24/7

 

THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2018-11-14

Venezuelan 'tyrant' must be isolated, Colombia's Duque tells FRANCE 24

Colombian President Ivan Duque, who took office in August, has granted an exclusive interview to FRANCE 24 and RFI. He focused in particular on the situation in neighbouring Venezuela. Venezuelans are fleeing a severe economic and political crisis at home, creating a migrant crisis in the wider region. "It is important for the international community to understand why we need to isolate the tyrant [Nicolas Maduro] and carry out a democratic transition in Venezuela," Duque told FRANCE 24.

By Marc PERELMAN , Carlos HERRANZ

