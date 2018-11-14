Venezuelan 'tyrant' must be isolated, Colombia's Duque tells FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-11-14
An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.
Archives
2018-11-13 The F24 Interview
'Iran has shown patience and continues to be part of nuclear deal'
Kamal Kharrazi is the head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations. He is also a foreign policy advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In an interview with...
2018-11-12 The F24 Interview
IMF, World Bank chiefs call for 'new multilateralism'
FRANCE 24's Marc Perelman speaks to IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and World Bank President Jim Yong Kim about the need for a new, more inclusive multilateralism that...
2018-11-12 The F24 Interview
Uhuru Kenyatta: 'No single country alone can combat terrorism'
In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said that just as the world united to win over oppression 100 years ago for World War I, it needs to get...
2018-11-12 The F24 Interview
EU's Juncker expects Brexit deal 'in coming weeks'
EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker spoke to FRANCE 24's Catherine Nicholson in a wide-ranging exclusive interview. On Brexit, Juncker voiced optimism, saying a deal...