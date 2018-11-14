International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

The Hard Sell: Will Theresa May's Brexit plan fly?

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

US Supreme Court Justice Breyer urges Americans to 'participate in public life'

Read more

FOCUS

Syria's Armenian minority building new life in Yerevan

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: On the red carpet for the world premiere of 'Fantastic Beasts 2'

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

Chinese 're-education' camps: Muslim Uighurs speak out

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Secret screenings: Director Sam Abbas brings LGBTQ film to Middle Eastern audience

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Onion-gate? Australian hardware store sparks anger over changes to hot dog stand

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Trump's anti-Macron Twitter tirade

Read more

PERSPECTIVE

Men's health in 'Movember': Raising awareness of male wellbeing

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

May says UK cabinet backs draft Brexit deal with EU

© Reuters | Theresa May addresses reporters outside Downing Street following Wednesday's crunch cabinet meeting.

Video by Bénédicte PAVIOT

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-11-14

The British cabinet on Wednesday gave its backing to a draft Brexit deal agreed with the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May said after a meeting that lasted more than five hours.

"The collective decision of cabinet was that the government should agree the draft withdrawal agreement and the outline political declaration," May said outside her Downing Street office, describing the meeting as "impassioned".

"I firmly believe with my head and my heart that this is a decision in the best interests of the entire United Kingdom," May added.

May: 'I firmly believe this decision is in the best interest of the United Kingdom'

May’s cabinet is splintered on Brexit, with some senior ministers opposed to provisions that could keep the UK closely tied to the European Union for years to come.

The announcement of the deal on Tuesday prompted a wave of criticism from eurosceptics in May's Conservative party, as well as her Northern Irish allies, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

"I know that there will be difficult days ahead," May said, adding that intense scrutiny of the agreement was "entirely understandable".

"But the choice was this deal, which enables us to take back control and to build a brighter future for our country, or going back to square one with more division, more uncertainty and a failure to deliver on the referendum."

May: 'The choice was this deal or going back to square one'

Cabinet approval could pave the way for a historic EU-UK summit in Brussels at the end of November that would finalise the agreement’s text.

A final deal would then face other hurdles, the most notable one coming in the British parliament, where May’s government holds a razor-thin majority.

May would need strong support from her own Conservative Party, where dozens of eurosceptics oppose a deal with the EU.

Her coalition partners from the DUP have also threatened to vote against the agreement if they find it splinters the province from the rest of Britain.

Irish border sticking point threatens Brexit draft deal

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-11-14

  • UK

    UK says it has reached draft Brexit agreement with European Union

    Read more

  • UK - EU

    EU officials publish contingency plans for a 'no-deal' Brexit

    Read more

  • BREXIT

    May says Brexit talks '95 percent' complete amid fears of political mutiny

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility