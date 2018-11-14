May says UK cabinet backs draft Brexit deal with EU

The British cabinet on Wednesday gave its backing to a draft Brexit deal agreed with the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May said after a meeting that lasted more than five hours.

"The collective decision of cabinet was that the government should agree the draft withdrawal agreement and the outline political declaration," May said outside her Downing Street office, describing the meeting as "impassioned".

"I firmly believe with my head and my heart that this is a decision in the best interests of the entire United Kingdom," May added.

May’s cabinet is splintered on Brexit, with some senior ministers opposed to provisions that could keep the UK closely tied to the European Union for years to come.

The announcement of the deal on Tuesday prompted a wave of criticism from eurosceptics in May's Conservative party, as well as her Northern Irish allies, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

"I know that there will be difficult days ahead," May said, adding that intense scrutiny of the agreement was "entirely understandable".

"But the choice was this deal, which enables us to take back control and to build a brighter future for our country, or going back to square one with more division, more uncertainty and a failure to deliver on the referendum."

Cabinet approval could pave the way for a historic EU-UK summit in Brussels at the end of November that would finalise the agreement’s text.

A final deal would then face other hurdles, the most notable one coming in the British parliament, where May’s government holds a razor-thin majority.

May would need strong support from her own Conservative Party, where dozens of eurosceptics oppose a deal with the EU.

Her coalition partners from the DUP have also threatened to vote against the agreement if they find it splinters the province from the rest of Britain.

