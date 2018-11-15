France's love/hate relationship with Beaujolais nouveau

Latest update : 2018-11-15
A quirky, insider’s guide to understanding France and the French, from the sublime to the ridiculous. Thursday at 1.45 pm.
Archives
2018-11-08 FRENCH CONNECTIONS
From 'poilus' to 'gueules cassées': How France commemorates WWI
November 11, 2018 marks the one-hundredth anniversary of the end of World War One. To mark the centenary of the armistice, we explore some of the themes and anecdotes that come...
2018-10-31 FRENCH CONNECTIONS
French regional accents: Source of pride or discrimination?
The French accent may be considered one of the sexiest in the world, but like other countries, there are many different accents depending on which part of the country you come...
2018-10-26 FRENCH CONNECTIONS
Accessible and cheap or selective and elitist? The student experience in France
In this episode of French Connections, Genie Godula and Florence Villeminot graduate up to higher education and explore the academic experience à la française. What's it like to...
2018-10-11 FRENCH CONNECTIONS
How can France protect its national heritage without breaking the bank?
Part of what makes France famous around the world is the ubiquity of its impressive, old monuments. But paying for the upkeep of these national treasures can be a headache. The...