David LaChapelle: 'Celebrity is replacing religion in these times of turmoil'

'Photography is part of our daily lives and we want to reflect that'

Video: Homophobic attacks on the rise in France

We're in the Brexs*it! Tabloids react to Theresa May's Brexit plans

Costa Rica's president on climate change, migration and Nicaragua

What does the future hold for the oil market?

UN lifts sanctions on Eritrea after nine years

CNN v. Trump to decide if reporters have right to White House access

A quirky, insider’s guide to understanding France and the French, from the sublime to the ridiculous. Thursday at 1.45 pm.

Latest update : 2018-11-15

France's love/hate relationship with Beaujolais nouveau

On the third Thursday of November, France celebrates the arrival of Beaujolais nouveau. It's France's most famous "vin primeur" (young wine) and hails from the beautiful and highly protected Beaujolais wine-producing region. Though it's a favourite in France's jam-packed cultural calendar, the tradition is quite recent. Critics say it's nothing more a marketing operation that produces undrinkable wine in large quantities. But Beaujolais nouveau has diehard fans in France and abroad.

By Florence VILLEMINOT

Archives

2018-11-08 FRENCH CONNECTIONS

From 'poilus' to 'gueules cassées': How France commemorates WWI

November 11, 2018 marks the one-hundredth anniversary of the end of World War One. To mark the centenary of the armistice, we explore some of the themes and anecdotes that come...

2018-10-31 FRENCH CONNECTIONS

French regional accents: Source of pride or discrimination?

The French accent may be considered one of the sexiest in the world, but like other countries, there are many different accents depending on which part of the country you come...

2018-10-26 FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Accessible and cheap or selective and elitist? The student experience in France

In this episode of French Connections, Genie Godula and Florence Villeminot graduate up to higher education and explore the academic experience à la française. What's it like to...

2018-10-11 FRENCH CONNECTIONS

How can France protect its national heritage without breaking the bank?

Part of what makes France famous around the world is the ubiquity of its impressive, old monuments. But paying for the upkeep of these national treasures can be a headache. The...

