FRENCH CONNECTIONS

France's love/hate relationship with Beaujolais nouveau

ENCORE!

David LaChapelle: 'Celebrity is replacing religion in these times of turmoil'

PERSPECTIVE

'Photography is part of our daily lives and we want to reflect that'

FOCUS

Video: Homophobic attacks on the rise in France

IN THE PRESS

We're in the Brexs*it! Tabloids react to Theresa May's Brexit plans

THE INTERVIEW

Costa Rica's president on climate change, migration and Nicaragua

PEOPLE & PROFIT

What does the future hold for the oil market?

EYE ON AFRICA

UN lifts sanctions on Eritrea after nine years

MEDIAWATCH

CNN v. Trump to decide if reporters have right to White House access

ENCORE!

How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-11-15

David LaChapelle: 'Celebrity is replacing religion in these times of turmoil'

David LaChapelle speaks to Eve Jackson about working with stars like Kim Kardashian, Michael Jackson and Miley Cyrus, the time he fired Madonna and how moving to a remote part of Hawaii brought him back to his dream of making art.

By Eve JACKSON

2018-11-14 ENCORE!

Film show: On the red carpet for the world premiere of 'Fantastic Beasts 2'

Bulgarian filmmaker Milko Lazarov joins Eve Jackson in the studio to talk about his award-winning film "Aga" and the rest of the week’s film news, including the world premiere of...

2018-11-13 ENCORE!

She's alive: Discovering Mary Shelley, 200 years after Frankenstein was published

She was a teenage girl whose first novel became a modern myth. This year marks 200 years since Mary Shelley's gothic masterpiece "Frankenstein" was first published. For the...

2018-11-12 ENCORE!

Music show: Alex Hepburn, Vanessa Paradis and Smashing Pumpkins

Five years after her tremendously successful debut "Together Alone", Alex Hepburn is back with a new album, "If You Stay". She's gone back to the influences that made her want to...

2018-11-09 ENCORE!

'The Harlem Hellfighters': The African Americans who fought in World War I

They may have lived in a segregated society in the US, but on the battlefield, they fought alongside their French peers. The 369th infantry regiment was made up of...

