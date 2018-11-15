David LaChapelle: 'Celebrity is replacing religion in these times of turmoil'

Latest update : 2018-11-15
2018-11-14 ENCORE!
Film show: On the red carpet for the world premiere of 'Fantastic Beasts 2'
Bulgarian filmmaker Milko Lazarov joins Eve Jackson in the studio to talk about his award-winning film "Aga" and the rest of the week’s film news, including the world premiere of...
2018-11-13 ENCORE!
She's alive: Discovering Mary Shelley, 200 years after Frankenstein was published
She was a teenage girl whose first novel became a modern myth. This year marks 200 years since Mary Shelley's gothic masterpiece "Frankenstein" was first published. For the...
2018-11-12 ENCORE!
Music show: Alex Hepburn, Vanessa Paradis and Smashing Pumpkins
Five years after her tremendously successful debut "Together Alone", Alex Hepburn is back with a new album, "If You Stay". She's gone back to the influences that made her want to...
2018-11-09 ENCORE!
'The Harlem Hellfighters': The African Americans who fought in World War I
They may have lived in a segregated society in the US, but on the battlefield, they fought alongside their French peers. The 369th infantry regiment was made up of...