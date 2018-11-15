International News 24/7

 

'Photography is part of our daily lives and we want to reflect that'

FOCUS

Video: Homophobic attacks on the rise in France

IN THE PRESS

We're in the Brexs*it! Tabloids react to Theresa May's Brexit plans

THE INTERVIEW

Costa Rica's president on climate change, migration and Nicaragua

PEOPLE & PROFIT

What does the future hold for the oil market?

EYE ON AFRICA

UN lifts sanctions on Eritrea after nine years

MEDIAWATCH

CNN v. Trump to decide if reporters have right to White House access

THE DEBATE

The hard sell: Will Theresa May's Brexit plan fly?

THE INTERVIEW

US Supreme Court Justice Breyer urges Americans to 'participate in public life'

THE INTERVIEW

THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2018-11-15

Latest update : 2018-11-15

Costa Rica's president on climate change, migration and Nicaragua

Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvarado, who took office in May, has granted a wide-ranging interview to FRANCE 24. Costa Rica -- a world leader in fighting climate change -- aims to decarbonise its economy and rely solely on renewables, Alvarado told FRANCE 24. He also addressed migration and the political crisis in neighbouring Nicaragua, which has seen thousands of Nicaraguans flee to Costa Rica.

By Marc PERELMAN

Archives

2018-11-14 The F24 Interview

US Supreme Court Justice Breyer urges Americans to 'participate in public life'

More than a month after Brett Kavanaugh's controversial confirmation to the US Supreme Court, one of its other nine members, Justice Stephen Breyer, sat down with FRANCE 24. A...

2018-11-14 The F24 Interview

Venezuelan 'tyrant' must be isolated, Colombia's Duque tells FRANCE 24

Colombian President Ivan Duque, who took office in August, has granted an exclusive interview to FRANCE 24 and RFI. He focused in particular on the situation in neighbouring...

2018-11-13 The F24 Interview

'Iran has shown patience and continues to be part of nuclear deal'

Kamal Kharrazi is the head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations. He is also a foreign policy advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In an interview with...

2018-11-12 The F24 Interview

IMF, World Bank chiefs call for 'new multilateralism'

FRANCE 24's Marc Perelman speaks to IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and World Bank President Jim Yong Kim about the need for a new, more inclusive multilateralism that...

