Costa Rica's president on climate change, migration and Nicaragua

Latest update : 2018-11-15
An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.
Archives
2018-11-14 The F24 Interview
US Supreme Court Justice Breyer urges Americans to 'participate in public life'
More than a month after Brett Kavanaugh's controversial confirmation to the US Supreme Court, one of its other nine members, Justice Stephen Breyer, sat down with FRANCE 24. A...
2018-11-14 The F24 Interview
Venezuelan 'tyrant' must be isolated, Colombia's Duque tells FRANCE 24
Colombian President Ivan Duque, who took office in August, has granted an exclusive interview to FRANCE 24 and RFI. He focused in particular on the situation in neighbouring...
2018-11-13 The F24 Interview
'Iran has shown patience and continues to be part of nuclear deal'
Kamal Kharrazi is the head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations. He is also a foreign policy advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In an interview with...
2018-11-12 The F24 Interview
IMF, World Bank chiefs call for 'new multilateralism'
FRANCE 24's Marc Perelman speaks to IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and World Bank President Jim Yong Kim about the need for a new, more inclusive multilateralism that...