Live: Brexit deal sparks wave of resignations

© Peter Nicholls, Reuters | Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the EU Dominic Raab leaves 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, November 13, 2018.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-11-15

Prime Minister Theresa May's position as leader of the Conservative Party -- and consequently her premiership -- is under threat after Brexit minister Dominic Raab resigned in protest at her proposed exit deal with the European Union.

Date created : 2018-11-15

  • UK

    UK says it has reached draft Brexit agreement with European Union

    Read more

  • UK - EU

    EU officials publish contingency plans for a 'no-deal' Brexit

    Read more

  • BREXIT

    May says Brexit talks '95 percent' complete amid fears of political mutiny

    Read more

