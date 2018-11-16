Latest update : 2018-11-16
'New right', old ideas? A closer look at the far right in Germany
As Angela Merkel visits the eastern German city of Chemnitz, the scene of far-right unrest this summer, we look at how extreme-right ideas are continuing to make inroads across the country. The far-right AfD party – which styles itself as "new right" – is now represented in all of Germany's regional parliaments and the Bundestag. Our correspondents went to meet AfD members, as well as local residents.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett.