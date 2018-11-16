International News 24/7

 

Theresa May soldiers on; Israel political turmoil; France fuel protests

'New right', old ideas? A closer look at the far right in Germany

Art Deco: France's love affair with the Roaring Twenties

India's vanishing women workers

Reporters: An outside view of France's Fifth Republic

Audrey Tang: A hacker-turned-minister in Taiwan

The Land of the Rising Sun comes to La République

Concerts Without Borders: Making classical music accessible

UK car industry says draft Brexit deal is 'positive step'

FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-11-16

'New right', old ideas? A closer look at the far right in Germany

As Angela Merkel visits the eastern German city of Chemnitz, the scene of far-right unrest this summer, we look at how extreme-right ideas are continuing to make inroads across the country. The far-right AfD party – which styles itself as "new right" – is now represented in all of Germany's regional parliaments and the Bundestag. Our correspondents went to meet AfD members, as well as local residents.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett.

By Anne MAILLIET , Denis PARCHOW , John LAURENSON

2018-05-17 Focus

Video: Homophobic attacks on the rise in France

Last month, 30-year-old Romain was leaving a Normandy nightclub when he was bundled into a car and attacked by a gang, just because he's gay. Sadly his story is far from unique....

2018-11-14 Focus

Syria's Armenian minority building new life in Yerevan

In the past few years, some 15 to 20,000 Syrians have found refuge in Armenia, the overwhelming majority of them of Armenian origin. Fleeing persecution of ethnic minorities...

2018-11-13 Focus

Saudi Arabia's increasing influence in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina - a multicultural Muslim-majority country - is an increasingly popular destination among tourists from Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states. Companies are...

2018-11-12 Focus

South Sudan's latest attempt at fragile peace

In South Sudan, a five-year bloody civil war could be coming to an end. Two months ago, the belligerents signed a new peace deal and in late October, rebel leader Riek Machar...

