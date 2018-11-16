International News 24/7

 

Asia-pacific

Former Khmer Rouge leaders found guilty of genocide in landmark ruling

© Reuters / Samrang Pring | A woman looks at skulls and bones at the Choeung Ek memorial to those who perished during the Khmer Rouge regime in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, May 20, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-11-16

Two top officials of Cambodia's Khmer Rouge were found guilty of genocide by a U.N.-backed court on Friday, almost four decades after the apocalyptic regime which oversaw the "Killing Fields" was overthrown.

The Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC), said Khmer Rouge "Brother Number Two" Nuon Chea, 92, and former President Khieu Samphan, 87, had been found guilty of crimes against humanity and genocide against the Cham Muslims and the Vietnamese.

They were the first Khmer Rouge officials found guilty of genocide and were sentenced to life in prison.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-11-16

