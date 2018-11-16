International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

REPORTERS

Reporters: An outside view of France's Fifth Republic

Read more

#TECH 24

Audrey Tang: A hacker-turned-minister in Taiwan

Read more

ENCORE!

The Land of the Rising Sun comes to La République

Read more

PERSPECTIVE

Concerts Without Borders: Making classical music accessible

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

UK car industry says draft Brexit deal is 'positive step'

Read more

IN THE PRESS

'Resignations, a coup and a day of hostility. But May fights on'

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Surveying the 'Brexsh*t'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Pound plunges on Brexit uncertainty

Read more

THE DEBATE

Brexit revolt: Can Theresa May weather the storm?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Israeli PM Netanyahu to take over defence job as speculation of early elections soar

© Oded Balilty/Pool via REUTERS | Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, October 28, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-11-16

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take over the defence portfolio in his government after Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman resigned this week, a spokesman for his Likud Party said on Friday, fuelling speculation of an early election.

Earlier Netanyahu met with key coalition partner Naftali Bennett of the Jewish Home Party who had sought the post for himself, but the two men emerged without an agreement.

Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition government was rocked by Lieberman’s resignation on Wednesday in protest at a ceasefire reached between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

After Bennett and Netanyahu’s meeting, a spokesman for the PM’s Likud Party said that for now Netanyahu would take over the defence portfolio himself.

The premier had called for “every effort to preserve the right-wing government” and to prevent the left from getting into power, the spokesman said.

A source close to Bennett said that after his meeting with Netanyahu “it became clear ... there was a need to go to elections as soon as possible with no possibility of continuing the current government.”

Israeli media reported that other coalition partners would oppose Bennett, who leads an ultra-nationalist, religious party, becoming defence minister.

An early election date would be decided on Sunday, the source said.

Israel is scheduled to hold a general election next November.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-11-16

  • ISRAEL

    Netanyahu coalition at a crossroads after Israeli defence minister quits

    Read more

  • ISRAEL

    Israeli Defence Minister Lieberman resigns, calls Gaza ceasefire ‘capitulation to terror’

    Read more

  • MIDDLE EAST

    Hamas announces Egyptian-brokered Gaza ceasefire with Israel after violence escalates

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility