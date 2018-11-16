International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

YOU ARE HERE

Art Deco: France's love affair with the Roaring Twenties

Read more

#THE 51%

India's vanishing women workers

Read more

FOCUS

'New right', old ideas? A closer look at the far right in Germany

Read more

REPORTERS

Reporters: An outside view of France's Fifth Republic

Read more

#TECH 24

Audrey Tang: A hacker-turned-minister in Taiwan

Read more

ENCORE!

The Land of the Rising Sun comes to La République

Read more

PERSPECTIVE

Concerts Without Borders: Making classical music accessible

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

UK car industry says draft Brexit deal is 'positive step'

Read more

IN THE PRESS

'Resignations, a coup and a day of hostility. But May fights on'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

UK PM Theresa May names junior minister new Brexit secretary

© Peter Nicholls, REUTERS | Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street via the back exit in London, UK, November 16, 2018.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-11-16

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday promoted a largely unknown junior health minister, eurosceptic Stephen Barclay, to be her new Brexit secretary.

He becomes the third person to hold the job overseeing Britain's withdrawal from the European Union, after his two predecessors, David Davis and Dominic Raab, both quit in protest at May's approach.

A trained lawyer, Barclay has been an MP since 2010 and his previous job covered issues of health procurement, workforce pay and contracts.

Previously, he held a key role in the Treasury, responsible for financial services.

Before becoming a politician, he worked as an insurance company lawyer for Axa Insurance and as a regulator for Britain's Financial Services Authority.

He also worked at Barclays Bank as director of regulatory affairs and head of anti-money laundering.

Married, with two children, he represents the eastern English constituency of north-east Cambridgeshire.

Third time lucky?

Barclay's appointment follows Raab's resignation on Thursday over the Brexit deal struck with the EU.

Raab himself was only appointed in July after Davis quit, also complaining about May's strategy.

Barclay now has the task of steering legislation implementing the Brexit through a hostile parliament.

His department also leads planning for the risk that the process collapses and Britain leaves the EU on March 29, 2019, without any deal in place.

Also, Amber Rudd was made work and pensions secretary, replacing Esther McVey.

Rudd is a former Cabinet minister who resigned as home secretary in April amid a scandal over authorities’ mistreatment of long-term UK residents wrongly caught up in a government drive to reduce illegal immigration.

She is a longstanding ally of May’s and has said she supports the proposed divorce agreement with the EU.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP)

Date created : 2018-11-16

  • BREXIT

    May vows to 'see this through' amid revolt against Brexit deal

    Read more

  • UK

    UK says it has reached draft Brexit agreement with European Union

    Read more

  • UK - EU

    EU officials publish contingency plans for a 'no-deal' Brexit

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility