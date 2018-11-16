International News 24/7

 

Reporters: An outside view of France's Fifth Republic

Audrey Tang: A hacker-turned-minister in Taiwan

The Land of the Rising Sun comes to La République

Concerts Without Borders: Making classical music accessible

UK car industry says draft Brexit deal is 'positive step'

'Resignations, a coup and a day of hostility. But May fights on'

Surveying the 'Brexsh*t'

Pound plunges on Brexit uncertainty

Brexit revolt: Can Theresa May weather the storm?

An in-depth report by our senior reporters and team of correspondents from around the world. Every Saturday at 9.10 pm Paris time. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Reporters: An outside view of France's Fifth Republic

In a full-length documentary, FRANCE 24 takes a fresh look at France's Fifth Republic, the current political system founded in 1958. Six decades on, how is the country perceived around the globe? From Charles de Gaulle to Emmanuel Macron, we examine how France has remained a key player on the world stage over the years. This film features archive footage of eight French presidents, as well as valuable insight from foreign commentators.

This 52-minute documentary, "An outside view of France’s Fifth Republic", was directed by Joseph Beauregard and Jean-Michel Djian.

Co-produced by FRANCE 24 and La Chaîne Parlementaire LCP Assemblée Nationale.

>> On France24.com: Stability or monarchy? France's Fifth Republic turns 60

By Joseph BEAUREGARD , Jean-Michel DJIAN

Archives

2018-11-09 Reporters

Reporters: How the Salonica Front led to victory in WWI

A century ago, towards the end of World War I, Allied soldiers were engaged in fighting on the Salonica Front, near the Greek city now known as Thessaloniki. Those key battles,...

2018-11-02 Reporters

Reporters: Kentucky, the heart of Trump's America

On November 6, Americans will head to the polls for crucial midterm elections, with control of Congress at stake. This year’s vote has become essentially a referendum for or...

2018-10-26 Reporters

Reporters: Chile’s Mapuche people fighting for their land

In southern Chile, a long-running conflict pitting the indigenous Mapuche people against security forces has taken a radical turn. Arson attacks, threats and armed clashes have...

2018-10-19 Reporters

Reporters: Brexit, a sea of uncertainty for fishermen

Ninety-six percent of British fishermen voted for Brexit, saying they wanted to "get their waters back" and break away from the European Union’s Common Fisheries Policy, which...

See all the archives

