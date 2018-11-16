Latest update : 2018-11-16
Reporters: An outside view of France's Fifth Republic
In a full-length documentary, FRANCE 24 takes a fresh look at France's Fifth Republic, the current political system founded in 1958. Six decades on, how is the country perceived around the globe? From Charles de Gaulle to Emmanuel Macron, we examine how France has remained a key player on the world stage over the years. This film features archive footage of eight French presidents, as well as valuable insight from foreign commentators.
This 52-minute documentary, "An outside view of France’s Fifth Republic", was directed by Joseph Beauregard and Jean-Michel Djian.
Co-produced by FRANCE 24 and La Chaîne Parlementaire LCP Assemblée Nationale.
