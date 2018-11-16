Art Deco: France's love affair with the Roaring Twenties

Latest update : 2018-11-16
From young apprentices to accomplished craftsmen, from farmers to Michelin-starred chefs... We meet the people who keep French heritage alive. Saturday at 7.20 am. Or you can catch it online from Friday.
Archives
France's Viellard family: Hooked on steel
FRANCE 24 takes you to meet France's oldest industrial family, the Viellard. These masters of metal have been producing steel since 1796. But their story actually began during...
France's Basque country, where rugby is king
France's south-western Basque country is the land of amateur rugby. Every Sunday, people head to the stadium to cheer on their local team. FRANCE 24 takes you to discover a...
From Granville to Étretat, the jewels of France's Normandy coastline
FRANCE 24 takes you on a journey along France's Normandy coastline to discover its most famous seaside cities. Granville, "the Monaco of the north", is built around 15th century...
Fishing in France's Grau du Roi harbour, a family tradition
We head to the Grau du Roi harbour near Montpellier, in southern France, to meet a family of fishermen who have worked here for five generations. Today, Paul Gros is passing the...