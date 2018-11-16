International News 24/7

 

From young apprentices to accomplished craftsmen, from farmers to Michelin-starred chefs... We meet the people who keep French heritage alive. Saturday at 7.20 am. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2018-11-16

Art Deco: France's love affair with the Roaring Twenties

In 1918, the cities of northern France were left in ruins. French citizens wanted to forget the war, enjoy the pleasures of peacetime and get on with rebuilding - fast. To do so, they could count on the emerging style of the time, Art Deco, which plays with geometric shapes, symmetry and curves. From luxury cars to a church and even a swimming pool, FRANCE 24 takes you to discover stunning Art Deco architecture in the north of France.

By FRANCE 24

2018-11-12 You are here

France's Viellard family: Hooked on steel

FRANCE 24 takes you to meet France's oldest industrial family, the Viellard. These masters of metal have been producing steel since 1796. But their story actually began during...

Read more

2018-11-02 You are here

France's Basque country, where rugby is king

France's south-western Basque country is the land of amateur rugby. Every Sunday, people head to the stadium to cheer on their local team. FRANCE 24 takes you to discover a...

Read more

2018-10-26 You are here

From Granville to Étretat, the jewels of France's Normandy coastline

FRANCE 24 takes you on a journey along France's Normandy coastline to discover its most famous seaside cities. Granville, "the Monaco of the north", is built around 15th century...

Read more

2018-10-19 You are here

Fishing in France's Grau du Roi harbour, a family tradition

We head to the Grau du Roi harbour near Montpellier, in southern France, to meet a family of fishermen who have worked here for five generations. Today, Paul Gros is passing the...

Read more

