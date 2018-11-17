International News 24/7

 

France

LIVE: Anti-Macron ‘yellow vests’ block roads across France

© Sébastien Bozon, AFP | 'Yellow vest' protesters block traffic in the easter French town of Dole on November 17, 2018

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-11-17

“Yellow vest” demonstrators have blocked motorways across France in protest at President Emmanuel Macron. The movement began out of fury at higher petrol taxes, but is now a general protest against Macron. Follow FRANCE 24’s blog for all the latest.

Date created : 2018-11-17

  • FRANCE

    'Yellow Vests': from left to right, French political parties struggle to respond

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    'Yellow vest' movement unleashes wave of anger against fuel tax in France

    Read more

