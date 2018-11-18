International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Suspected gas cylinder blast kills 42 on Zimbabwe bus

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Theresa May soldiers on; Israel political turmoil; France fuel protests

Read more

FOCUS

'New right', old ideas? A closer look at the far right in Germany

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

Art Deco: France's love affair with the Roaring Twenties

Read more

#THE 51%

India's vanishing women workers

Read more

REPORTERS

Reporters: An outside view of France's Fifth Republic

Read more

#TECH 24

Audrey Tang: A hacker-turned-minister in Taiwan

Read more

ENCORE!

The Land of the Rising Sun comes to La République

Read more

PERSPECTIVE

Concerts Without Borders: Making classical music accessible

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Netanyahu urges coalition partners not to bring down government

© Jack Guez, AFP | Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks in a televised address to the nation in the coastal city of Tel Aviv on November 18. Facing coalition crisis, Netanyahu said calling snap elections would be "irresponsible".

Video by Ivana SCATOLA

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-11-18

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged his coalition partners on Sunday not to bring down the government, citing security challenges ahead and hinting at future Israeli military action against its enemies.

Netanyahu, head of the right-wing Likud party, has been making last-ditch efforts to avoid the collapse of the government, weakened by the resignation of his defence minister. Political pundits predict a snap vote could come as soon as March, instead of November as scheduled.

"I spoke with all the coalition heads. I told them this is the time to show responsibility - don't bring down the government, especially not at this security-sensitive time," he said in televised remarks.

Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman's resignation, announced on Wednesday over what he described as the government's lenient policy towards an upsurge of cross-border violence with Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip, left the government
with a majority of only one seat in parliament.

That put the fate of Netanyahu's coalition at the mercy of its partners, who have seen the four-term prime minister's popularity take a rare hit in an opinion poll that showed Israelis were unhappy with him over Gaza.

Earlier Netanyahu met with his finance minister, Moshe Kahlon of the centre-right Kulanu party, who has urged setting an early election date.

Hitting back at criticism of his decision to accept a ceasefire with Gaza's rulers Hamas, Netanyahu dropped heavy hints about a future Israeli military offensive.

NETANYAHU: 'State security is beyond politics'

 
"We have an entire year until the election. We are in the midst of a campaign and you don't pull out in the middle of a campaign or play politics. State security is beyond politics," he said. "I will not say this evening when we will act and how. I have a clear plan. I know what to do and when to do it. And we will do it."

Razor-thin majority

Kahlon said on Saturday that governing with a one-seat majority was unsustainable.

His call was echoed by members of the nationalist Jewish Home whose head, Naftali Bennett, asked to succeed Lieberman as defence chief but was turned down by Netanyahu who kept the job for himself.

Minutes before Netanyahu's speech, Jewish Home announced that Bennett and another minister from his party would make an announcement in parliament on Monday, raising speculation they would resign and strip the prime minister of his majority.

'Netanyahu wants to blame the other factions'

A poll published on Wednesday by Hadashot TV news showed Likud falling to 29 from 30 parliamentary seats after months of polls that have shown it gaining power.

Only 17 percent of respondents were happy with Netanyahu's policy toward Gaza, where he agreed to a ceasefire - dubbed by Lieberman as "surrender" - after militants from its ruling Hamas group launched almost 500 rockets into Israel on Monday and Tuesday and Israel carried out dozens of air raids.

Netanyahu's re-election chances could also be affected by a series of corruption cases against him in which Israel's attorney-general is weighing his indictment.

An election would complicate promised moves by the United States towards reviving Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts that collapsed in 2014. The Trump administration has said it would unveil a peace plan soon.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-11-18

  • ISRAEL

    Israeli PM Netanyahu to take over defence job as speculation of early elections soar

    Read more

  • ISRAEL

    Netanyahu coalition at a crossroads after Israeli defence minister quits

    Read more

  • MIDDLE EAST

    Israel, Palestinians wage worst Gaza aerial clashes since 2014 war

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility