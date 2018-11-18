LIVE: France's Macron speaks at German parliament in show of European unity

French President Emmanuel Macron is addressing the German parliament on Sunday. He will then meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel, as the two present a united front in countering global turmoil stoked by US President Donald Trump.

As World War I is remembered, which ended a century ago this month, Macron has repeatedly invoked its horrors to drive home his message that rising nationalism is again destabilising the world.

He has suggested building a future European army as a symbol of a united continent.

FRANCE 24's live coverage of Macron's speech.

