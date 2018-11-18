International News 24/7

 

Europe

LIVE: France's Macron speaks at German parliament in show of European unity

The German parliament, the Reichstag.

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-11-18

French President Emmanuel Macron is addressing the German parliament on Sunday. He will then meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel, as the two present a united front in countering global turmoil stoked by US President Donald Trump.

As World War I is remembered, which ended a century ago this month, Macron has repeatedly invoked its horrors to drive home his message that rising nationalism is again destabilising the world.

He has suggested building a future European army as a symbol of a united continent.

Click on the video player above to watch FRANCE 24's live coverage of Macron's speech.

Date created : 2018-11-18

