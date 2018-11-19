International News 24/7

 

Indian Railways hiring! World's largest recruitment drive now underway

Music show: Serpentwithfeet on reinventing gospel with complex visions of gay black love

Cubic poop: Scientists crack mystery of wombats' square-shaped faeces

Truth is the first casualty: The war on journalism and facts

EU elections: Green MEP Bas Eickhout on energy policy, populism and more

EU elections: EPP lead candidate Manfred Weber on Trump, Brexit and more

'830,000 people are dying every year because of unsafe sanitation'

Suspected gas cylinder blast kills 42 on Zimbabwe bus

Theresa May soldiers on; Israeli political turmoil; France's fuel protests

Indian Railways hiring! World's largest recruitment drive now underway

The Indian Railways is India's biggest employer, with 1.3 million people in its workforce. The manpower is necessary to keep one of the world's biggest networks running. But the ageing infrastructure leads to frequent accidents - over 50,000 people have died on the tracks in the past three years alone. As the Indian Railways organises one of its mammoth recruitment campaigns, we take a look at efforts to boost safety and security standards. Our correspondents report.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Gaëlle Essoo.

By Sreya BANERJEE , Avantika SETH , Suyash SHRIVASTAVA

Archives

2018-11-16 Focus

'New right', old ideas? A closer look at the far right in Germany

As Angela Merkel visits the eastern German city of Chemnitz, the scene of far-right unrest this summer, we look at how extreme-right ideas are continuing to make inroads across...

2018-05-17 Focus

Video: Homophobic attacks on the rise in France

Last month, 30-year-old Romain was leaving a Normandy nightclub when he was bundled into a car and attacked by a gang, just because he's gay. Sadly his story is far from unique....

2018-11-14 Focus

Syria's Armenian minority building new life in Yerevan

In the past few years, some 15 to 20,000 Syrians have found refuge in Armenia, the overwhelming majority of them of Armenian origin. Fleeing persecution of ethnic minorities...

2018-11-13 Focus

Saudi Arabia's increasing influence in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina - a multicultural Muslim-majority country - is an increasingly popular destination among tourists from Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states. Companies are...

