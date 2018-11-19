Latest update : 2018-11-19
Indian Railways hiring! World's largest recruitment drive now underway
The Indian Railways is India's biggest employer, with 1.3 million people in its workforce. The manpower is necessary to keep one of the world's biggest networks running. But the ageing infrastructure leads to frequent accidents - over 50,000 people have died on the tracks in the past three years alone. As the Indian Railways organises one of its mammoth recruitment campaigns, we take a look at efforts to boost safety and security standards. Our correspondents report.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Gaëlle Essoo.