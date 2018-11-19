International News 24/7

 

Sports

Dutch pip France to Nations League semis after Germany draw

© Leon Kuegeler, Reuters | Quincy Promes scores the first of two late goals in a dramatic finish that sees the Netherlands qualify for the Nations League semi-finals.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-11-19

Two late goals saw the Netherlands clinch a dramatic 2-2 draw against already-relegated Germany on Monday and book their place in the Nations League semi-finals at the expense of world champions France.

Germany looked to be cruising to victory thanks to early goals by Timo Werner and Leroy Sane, until Quincy Promes scored the Netherlands' first goal on 85 minutes, followed six minutes later by captain Virgil Van Dijk.

The point in Gelsenkirchen was enough to send Holland into the Nations League semis as Group One winners, with world champions France dropping into second.

The Dutch will meet Switzerland, England and hosts Portugal in the brand-new tournament's final stage next June.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

