Dutch pip France to Nations League semis after Germany draw

Two late goals saw the Netherlands clinch a dramatic 2-2 draw against already-relegated Germany on Monday and book their place in the Nations League semi-finals at the expense of world champions France.

Germany looked to be cruising to victory thanks to early goals by Timo Werner and Leroy Sane, until Quincy Promes scored the Netherlands' first goal on 85 minutes, followed six minutes later by captain Virgil Van Dijk.

The point in Gelsenkirchen was enough to send Holland into the Nations League semis as Group One winners, with world champions France dropping into second.

The Dutch will meet Switzerland, England and hosts Portugal in the brand-new tournament's final stage next June.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2018-11-19