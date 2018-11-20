International News 24/7

 

FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-11-20

How a toxic pesticide poisoned French Caribbean island of Martinique

From 1972 to 1993, more than 300 tons of chlordecone were sprayed on the banana plantations of Martinique and Guadeloupe, in the French Caribbean. The highly toxic pesticide has since generated a health and environmental crisis. Even though chlordecone has not been used for 25 years, its toxicity remains in the food chain. Today, the two islands have the highest rates of prostate cancer in the world and premature births are four times higher than the national average. Our correspondents report.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Gaëlle Essoo.

By Edward HAYWOOD , Celine WHITE

