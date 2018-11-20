International News 24/7

 

Europe

Ghosn to remain CEO as Renault appoints interim leadership

© AFP file photo | The French carmaker said Carlos Ghosn would remain as its CEO while detained in Japan on claims he misused Nissan assets.

Video by Luke BROWN

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-11-20

French carmaker Renault said on Tuesday it had appointed its chief operating officer as deputy CEO to ensure day-to-day management after the arrest of chief Carlos Ghosn, who will remain chief executive.

After an emergency board meeting, Renault announced Thierry Bolloré would become deputy CEO with Ghosn “temporarily incapacitated” following his arrest Monday in Japan on financial misconduct charges.

In a statement, the carmaker's board of directors said: “At this stage, the Board is unable to comment on the evidence seemingly gathered against Mr. Ghosn by Nissan and the Japanese judicial authorities.

“Mr. Ghosn, temporarily incapacitated, remains Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The Board of Directors resolved to appoint Mr. Thierry Bolloré on a temporary basis as Deputy Chief Executive Officer. Mr Bolloré will therefore lead the management team of the Group, having the same powers as Mr. Carlos Ghosn.”

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2018-11-20

