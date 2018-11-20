International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

The fall of Carlos Ghosn: Japanese accuse Renault-Nissan boss of tax fraud

Read more

FOCUS

How a toxic pesticide poisoned French Caribbean island of Martinique

Read more

ENCORE!

New show! The best of television this November

Read more

PERSPECTIVE

'Age old cities' exhibition: 'It's part of our history that's been destroyed'

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Carlos Ghosn arrest: The fall from grace of a 'workaholic'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

French government calls for interim leadership to replace Ghosn at Renault

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Nigerian opposition leader Atiku Abubakar launches presidential campaign

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Social media drives 'yellow vest' protests

Read more

THE DEBATE

Road rage: French 'yellow vests' movement protests fuel prices

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Spain threatens to oppose Brexit deal over Gibraltar veto

© Susana Vera, REUTERS | Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attends a news conference at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, November 7, 2018.

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-11-20

Spain’s prime minister warned on Tuesday that Madrid would vote against the Brexit deal agreed between London and Brussels if it does not guarantee Madrid’s veto over Gibraltar’s future status.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May is due to sign a treaty with EU leaders to leave the bloc on Sunday, but Spain’s warning over the contested British territory on Spain’s southern tip may add another complication.

“As a country, we can’t conceive that what will happen with the future of Gibraltar will depend on a negotiation between Britain and the European Union,” Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told a business conference in Madrid on Tuesday.

“As a consequence, today, I regret to say that a pro-European government like Spain’s would vote no to Brexit unless there are changes.”

According to Article 184 of the draft Brexit deal, “the EU and the United Kingdom shall make every effort, in good faith and with full respect for their respective legal systems, to adopt the measures necessary to negotiate rapidly the agreements governing their future relationship.”

These agreements will be negotiated between Brexit day on March 29 and December 2020 – extendable once – and will enter into force at the end of the period.

But Spain wants to retain what it sees as its right to negotiate the future on Gibraltar with Britain on a bilateral basis, giving it an effective veto.

Although the legal service of the EU Council has tried to reassure Spain that the text does not preclude this, Madrid is seeking further clarification.

Spain’s Foreign Minister Josep Borrell had already warned on Monday after a meeting of EU ministers that the draft deal does not spell out how Gibraltar should be handled.

“Until it is clear ... we will not be able to give our agreement,” he said.

Madrid has a long-standing claim on Gibraltar, which was ceded to the British crown in the 1713 Treaty of Utrecht.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-11-20

  • UK - EU

    May defiant ahead of 'critical' Brussels talks on Brexit

    Read more

  • BREXIT

    Bloodied but not beaten, May defends Brexit deal to British public

    Read more

  • BREXIT

    EU warns of 'long road ahead' as UK Brexit secretary resigns

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility