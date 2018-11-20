International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

The fall of Carlos Ghosn: Japanese accuse Renault-Nissan boss of tax fraud

Read more

FOCUS

How a toxic pesticide poisoned French Caribbean island of Martinique

Read more

ENCORE!

New show! The best of television this November

Read more

PERSPECTIVE

'Age old cities' exhibition: 'It's part of our history that's been destroyed'

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Carlos Ghosn arrest: The fall from grace of a 'workaholic'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

French government calls for interim leadership to replace Ghosn at Renault

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Nigerian opposition leader Atiku Abubakar launches presidential campaign

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Social media drives 'yellow vest' protests

Read more

THE DEBATE

Road rage: French 'yellow vests' movement protests fuel prices

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Video: Libyan coast guards force stranded migrants off rescue ship

© FRANCE 24 screen grab

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-11-20

Libyan authorities on Tuesday forcibly disembarked more than 70 migrants who had refused to leave a cargo ship that rescued them before docking in a port west of Tripoli. FRANCE 24’s James André reports.

The migrants and refugees had been taken to the port city of Misrata after they were rescued 10 days ago by a Panama-flagged ship as their boat began sinking off the coast of Libya.

Once there, 14 disembarked willingly but, in the first documented case of its kind, the other 92 refused to leave, citing fear of torture.

Plunged into chaos following the fall and killing of longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has become a prime transit point for sub-Saharan African migrants making dangerous clandestine bids to reach Europe.

Many migrants intercepted or rescued at sea find themselves held in detention centres where they face dire conditions. The UNHCR warned last week that the situation there continues to deteriorate because of food shortages and the spread of diseases including tuberculosis.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-11-20

  • LIBYA

    Libya crisis talks conclude in Palermo after divisions laid bare

    Read more

  • ITALY

    Italy threatens to send stranded migrants ‘back to Libya’

    Read more

  • LIBYA

    Tripoli government calls for UN help as fighting continues

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility