PERSPECTIVE

Every morning, FRANCE 24 speaks to a key business, social or cultural player, or a leading voice in the field of humanitarian action, sport or science. From Monday to Friday at 8.40 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-11-21

Nobel physics laureate Gérard Mourou on revolutionising laser eye surgery

FRANCE 24 speaks to Gérard Mourou, one of the laureates of this year's Nobel Prize in Physics. Mourou and his colleague, Canadian Donna Strickland, were awarded the prestigious prize for their groundbreaking work on laser technology. They developed chirped pulse amplification - or CPA, as it is technically known – back in the 1980s. The technique has since revolutionised laser eye surgery.

By stretching out a light beam, Mourou and Strickland reduced its intensity, enabling them to manipulate the components and harness a maximum of energy that they then compressed into a powerful pulse.

Today, this technology is used by millions of people in laser eye surgery every year. But it was actually discovered by accident. Gérard Mourou tells us that shortly after his team had made these new lasers, a student was adjusting them when he got a laser in his eye. When they took him to hospital, the surgeon examining it asked them what kind of laser it was because the damage was perfect: perfectly round, with no collateral damage.

>> On France24.com: American, French and Canadian scientists win Nobel Prize for work on laser physics

By Eve IRVINE

Archives

2018-11-20 Perspective

'Age old cities' exhibition: 'It's part of our history that's been destroyed'

Feel like wandering through the ancient city of Palmyra in Syria? Or ambling around Aleppo? Or why not visit Mosul's Al Nouri Mosque in Iraq? Ancient cities, badly destroyed in...

Read more

2018-11-19 Perspective

'830,000 people are dying every year because of unsafe sanitation'

According to the UN, around 60% of the global population either have no toilet at home or don't have one that keeps water clean and disease-free. In some areas, even hospitals...

Read more

2018-11-16 Perspective

Concerts Without Borders: Making classical music accessible

For decades, classical music has been seen as too highbrow; a genre that appeals more to the slipper-wearing generation than to hip young people. Bonnie Brown and Michelle Wood...

Read more

2018-11-15 Perspective

'Photography is part of our daily lives and we want to reflect that'

Tucked away in Paris's Marais neighbourhood is a little gem dedicated to photography. La Maison Européenne de la Photographie has been drawing in crowds since it first opened its...

Read more

