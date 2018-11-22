International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE INTERVIEW

‘General Haftar wants to be part of political process,’ says UN Libya envoy

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

More hurdles for May's Brexit deal

Read more

THE DEBATE

Her way or the highway? Theresa May and the rocky road to Brexit

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn's widow on keeping his legacy alive

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Returning to Raqqa, a city still in ruins

Read more

FOCUS

China's stolen children, a nationwide scourge

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: 'Girls of the Sun', 'Yomeddine', 'Chéries-Chéris'

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Thanksgiving clemency: Donald Trump 'pardons turkey, Saudi crown prince'

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

Hate groups in the US, music for displaced kids, and more

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Sports

Ivory Coast and Chelsea football legend Didier Drogba retires at 40

© Action Images/Carl Recine/File Photo | Didier Drogba celebrates after scoring the first goal for Chelsea in the 2012 UEFA Champions League Final at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on May 19, 2012.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-11-22

Ivory Coast and Chelsea great Didier Drogba announced his retirement on Wednesday, calling time on a 20-year career in which the bullish centre forward won four Premier League titles and the 2012 Champions League.

Drogba, who had been playing in the United States for Phoenix Rising, had two spells at Chelsea, scoring 164 goals in 381 games having spearheaded the west London club’s revival under owner Roman Abramovich.

His last game was Phoenix’s 1-0 loss to Louisville City in the USL Cup final on November 8.

“I wanna thank all the players, managers, teams and fans that I have met and made this journey one of a kind,” the 40-year-old striker wrote in a statement on Twitter.

“If anyone tells you your dreams are too big, just say thank you and work harder and smarter to turn them into a reality.”

Drogba began his career at French side Le Mans in 1998, but did not play top-tier football until he was 23 when he was signed by Guingamp in 2002.

He moved to Olympique de Marseille in 2003 and a year later was signed by Chelsea where he became the attacking focal point of the team under Jose Mourinho and helped the club win their first top flight English title in 50 years.

He went on to win three Premier League titles in his first eight years at Chelsea as well as four FA Cups and two League Cups.

His first spell in west London ended on a high as he scored the winning penalty in the Champions League final shootout against Bayern Munich having also equalised with a thumping header to force extra time.

He had spells in China and Turkey before returning to Chelsea where he won a fourth Premier League title and a third League Cup, leaving the club as their fourth highest scorer of all time.

He made the move to North America in 2015, playing for Major League Soccer’s Montreal Impact for a season and a half.

Drogba, who made more than 100 appearances for the Ivory Coast and was voted African footballer of the year twice, ended his playing days with Phoenix Rising where he was a player-owner. “It’s the best way to end, helping some young talent to develop,” Drogba told the BBC.

“To give something back to the game was the best way to finish as I have learned so much in the game.”

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS, AFP)

Date created : 2018-11-22

  • FOOTBALL

    Drogba backs PSG’s Aurier over homophobic abuse row

    Read more

  • AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS

    Video: Drogba family goes wild as Ivory Coast win Africa Cup

    Read more

  • FOOTBALL

    Didier Drogba retires from international football

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility