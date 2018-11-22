Nissan board to meet for high-stakes talks on Ghosn

Latest update : 2018-11-22
A daily update on the latest business and economic news. Live on weekdays at 8.15 am Paris time.
Archives
2018-11-21 The Business Chronicle
Renault names interim leaders as Ghosn's detention extended
The French carmaker Renault has named an interim chairman and deputy CEO to temporarily replace Carlos Ghosn. Ghosn's detention in Japan has been extended for another ten days as...
2018-11-20 The Business Chronicle
French government calls for interim leadership to replace Ghosn at Renault
France's finance minister says he wants an interim leadership at Renault to replace CEO Carlos Ghosn, who's been arrested in Japan for alleged financial misconduct. Bruno Le...
2018-11-16 The Business Chronicle
UK car industry says draft Brexit deal is 'positive step'
The UK's automotive industry has broadly welcomed Theresa May's proposed Brexit deal as a "positive step". That's primarily because of the 21-month transition period, which gives...
2018-11-15 The Business Chronicle
Pound plunges on Brexit uncertainty
The pound sterling has plunged after a string of British ministers quit their posts in protest over the draft Brexit deal. Ranko Berich of Monex Europe gives us his perspective...