International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Lithium, the white gold of Bolivia's salt desert

Read more

PERSPECTIVE

Flavours of Iraq: A colourful look at the country's troubled past

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Border business: How Northern Irish firms feel about the draft Brexit deal

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Nissan board to meet for high-stakes talks on Ghosn

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Life sentence for UK academic in UAE an 'injustice' and 'slap in the face'

Read more

THE DEBATE

Her way or the highway? Theresa May and the rocky road to Brexit

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

‘General Haftar wants to be part of political process,’ says UN Libya envoy

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

More hurdles for May's Brexit deal

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn's widow on keeping his legacy alive

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
BUSINESS DAILY

A daily update on the latest business and economic news. Live on weekdays at 8.15 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-11-22

Nissan board to meet for high-stakes talks on Ghosn

The board of Nissan is meeting in Japan to discuss whether or not to remove Carlos Ghosn as chairman of the carmaker. The meeting comes three days after Ghosn's shock arrest for alleged financial misconduct. We look at the composition of the Nissan board that will be making the decision. Also today, Google unveils new advertising transparency tools it plans to use during the European Parliament elections next year.

By Stephen CARROLL

Archives

2018-11-21 The Business Chronicle

Renault names interim leaders as Ghosn's detention extended

The French carmaker Renault has named an interim chairman and deputy CEO to temporarily replace Carlos Ghosn. Ghosn's detention in Japan has been extended for another ten days as...

Read more

2018-11-20 The Business Chronicle

French government calls for interim leadership to replace Ghosn at Renault

France's finance minister says he wants an interim leadership at Renault to replace CEO Carlos Ghosn, who's been arrested in Japan for alleged financial misconduct. Bruno Le...

Read more

2018-11-16 The Business Chronicle

UK car industry says draft Brexit deal is 'positive step'

The UK's automotive industry has broadly welcomed Theresa May's proposed Brexit deal as a "positive step". That's primarily because of the 21-month transition period, which gives...

Read more

2018-11-15 The Business Chronicle

Pound plunges on Brexit uncertainty

The pound sterling has plunged after a string of British ministers quit their posts in protest over the draft Brexit deal. Ranko Berich of Monex Europe gives us his perspective...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility