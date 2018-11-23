Latest update : 2018-11-23
How Spain is leading the fight against domestic violence
Demonstrations are planned around the world this weekend to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. In Spain, the issue of fighting domestic violence has been a national priority for well over a decade. Fourteen years ago, a law was passed introducing key reforms. From specialist courts to support groups and media coverage, our correspondents take a closer look at what Spain is doing to halt the violence and abuse of women by their partners.
A report by Mélina Huet, Maxime Rousseau and Sarah Morris.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett.