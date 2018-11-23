International News 24/7

 

Aiming for gender parity in Ethiopia

Revisited: Five years on, what has Ukraine's Maidan Revolution achieved?

How Spain is leading the fight against domestic violence

Michael Jackson, 'On the Wall': Art inspired by the King of Pop

Stamping out violence against women

'Black FriMay' for Brexit: 'A bad deal is better than no deal'

Black Friday is back around the world

Dolce & Gabbana says 'hacking' to blame for racist social media tirade

Thousands of civil servants march for wage increases in Tunisia

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world.

Latest update : 2018-11-23

How Spain is leading the fight against domestic violence

Demonstrations are planned around the world this weekend to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. In Spain, the issue of fighting domestic violence has been a national priority for well over a decade. Fourteen years ago, a law was passed introducing key reforms. From specialist courts to support groups and media coverage, our correspondents take a closer look at what Spain is doing to halt the violence and abuse of women by their partners.

A report by Mélina Huet, Maxime Rousseau and Sarah Morris.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett.

By Mélina HUET , Sarah MORRIS , Maxime ROUSSEAU

2018-11-22

Lithium, the white gold of Bolivia's salt desert

Lithium is an extremely light metal which is an essential component in the batteries of electric vehicles. The South American nation of Bolivia is home to the world's largest...

2018-11-21

China's stolen children, a nationwide scourge

Every year in China, tens of thousands of children are kidnapped. Most of them are sold to families who are seeking to adopt a child, regardless of the cost. This report follows...

2018-11-20

How a toxic pesticide poisoned French Caribbean island of Martinique

From 1972 to 1993, more than 300 tons of chlordecone were sprayed on the banana plantations of Martinique and Guadeloupe, in the French Caribbean. The highly toxic pesticide has...

2018-11-19

Indian Railways hiring! World's largest recruitment drive now underway

The Indian Railways is India's biggest employer, with 1.3 million people in its workforce. The manpower is necessary to keep one of the world's biggest networks running. But the...

