International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

Dolce & Gabbana says 'hacking' to blame for racist social media tirade

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Thousands of Civil Servants Protest for Wage Increases

Read more

THE DEBATE

What's the deal? The consequences of Europe's closed-door policy

Read more

ENCORE!

Paul Dano on his great directorial debut 'Wildlife'

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

One year since fall of Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Beauty queens flee Venezuela to find work abroad

Read more

FOCUS

Lithium, the white gold of Bolivia's salt desert

Read more

PERSPECTIVE

Flavours of Iraq: A colourful look at the country's troubled past

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Border business: How Northern Irish firms feel about the draft Brexit deal

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Asia-pacific

Gunmen attack Chinese consulate in Pakistan's Karachi

© Akhtar Soomro, REUTERS | Paramilitary forces and police are seen during an attack on the Chinese consulate on November 23, 2018

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-11-23

At least two policemen were killed when unidentified gunmen stormed the Chinese consulate in the Pakistani port city of Karachi on Friday, officials said.

Up to four gunmen tried to enter the consulate but were intercepted by security guards at a checkpoint, senior local police official Javaid Alam Odho told AFP.

An exchange of fire resulted "killing two of our constables and critically wounding another", he said.

He added that the attackers "ran away" but did not confirm if the attack was over, saying the area had been cordoned off and security forces were conducting a clearing operation.

"Police and Rangers have reached the site," added senior police official Pir Muhammad Shah.

Pictures posted to social media purportedly of the attack showed smoke rising from the area.

Karachi, Pakistan's largest city and a financial hub, was for years rife with political, sectarian and ethnic militancy.

A crackdown in the city by security forces in recent years has brought a lull in violence, but scattered attacks still take place.

China, one of Pakistan's closest allies, has poured billions into the South Asian country in recent years as part of a massive infrastructure project that seeks to connect its western province Xinjiang with the Arabian Sea.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-11-23

  • PAKISTAN

    Suicide bomber kills more than 100 at Pakistan election rally

    Read more

  • PAKISTAN

    Pakistan interior minister shot, wounded in assassination bid

    Read more

  • PAKISTAN

    Taliban gunmen attack college in Pakistan, students killed

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility