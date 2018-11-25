International News 24/7

 

Middle East

More than 100 Syrians struggle to breathe after Aleppo poison gas attack

© SANA/Handout, REUTERS | A man breathes through an oxygen mask inside a hospital after what the Syrian state media said was a suspected toxic gas attack in Aleppo, Syria on November 24, 2018

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-11-25

More than 100 Syrians have been hospitalised with breathing difficulties in Aleppo, state media and a monitor said Sunday, after allegations rebels fired "toxic gas" into the regime-held city the previous day.

State news agency SANA reported "107 cases of breathing difficulties"  after militants hit three districts of Aleppo with projectiles containing gases that caused choking.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said a total of 94 people were hospitalised, but most had been discharged and the 31 cases that remained were not critical.

It marks the highest such casualty toll in Aleppo since government forces and their allies clawed back the city from rebels nearly two years ago.

Rebel officials denied using chemical weapons and accused the Damascus government of trying to frame them.

Moscow, a key Damascus ally, accused insurgents on Sunday of bombarding Aleppo with shells filled with chlorine gas, poisoning 46 people, including eight children.

The Russian defence ministry said the attack was launched from territory that former al-Qaeda militants control in the rebel stronghold of Idlib.

Russia also said it would talk to Turkey, which backs some rebel factions and has brokered a ceasefire with Moscow in the Idlib region.

“The explosive (shells) contain toxic gases that led to choking among civilians,” Aleppo police chief Issam al-Shilli told state media.

“They were taken to al-Razi hospital and Aleppo University Hospital for treatment as a result of the irritating substance they inhaled.”

Pictures and footage on SANA showed medical workers carrying patients on stretchers and helping them with oxygen masks.

“We can not know the kinds of gases but we suspected chlorine and treated patients on this basis because of the symptoms,” Zaher Batal, the head of the Aleppo Doctors Syndicate, told Reuters.

Batal said symptoms included difficulty breathing, eye inflammation, shivering and fainting. Hospitals had discharged many patients.

Batal called it the first such gas attack in Aleppo city in the conflict, which has raged for more than seven years.

Abdel-Salam Abdel-Razak, an official from the Nour el-Din al-Zinki insurgent faction, said rebels did not own chemical weapons or have the capacity to produce them.

“The criminal regime, under Russian instructions, is trying to accuse the rebels of using toxic substances in Aleppo. This is purely a lie,” he wrote on Twitter.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-11-25

