International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

BUSINESS DAILY

Mitsubishi board set to remove Carlos Ghosn from chairman position

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

African artworks return home: Dozens of items displayed in France will be given back to Benin

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Brexit bargaining, the fall of Carlos Ghosn, anger over fuel hikes, 'Le Black Friday'

Read more

REPORTERS

Hezbollah supporters mark Ashura in Beirut

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

Ringing the bells: Church towers and steeples in south-western France

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

French feminism: The fight continues

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Israeli-Palestinian peace process: 'Deal of the century' is 'more than dead'

Read more

FOCUS

Video: How Spain is leading the fight against domestic violence

Read more

#TECH 24

Meet Fatima Nasser, founder of an app to help emancipate women in Libya

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Business

Mitsubishi Motors sacks Ghosn, names interim chairman

© Toru Hanai, Reuters | Mitsubishi Motors Corp's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-11-26

The board of Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors, which is allied with Renault and Nissan, voted Monday to dismiss Carlos Ghosn as its chairman after his arrest last week, citing a lack of trust.

At an emergency meeting in Tokyo, "it is to be proposed to the Board of Directors to promptly remove Ghosn from his position as... chairman," said the Japanese firm, the third company in the powerful alliance also involving Nissan and Renault.

Following his stunning arrest last Monday, the 64-year-old Brazil-born Frenchman began his second week in a Japanese detention centre facing allegations he under-reported his salary to the tune of $44 million over several years.

Prosecutors arrested Ghosn on Nov. 19 on suspicion of under-reporting his income by $44 million over five years. Nissan Motor Co. ousted him as its chairman last week, saying an internal investigation found Ghosn abused company money and assets.

Mitsubishi said its current CEO, Osamu Masuko, will serve as both acting chairman and CEO pending a general shareholders meeting. It said Ghosn had lost the trust of Nissan and would find it difficult to continue to act as chairman.

Masuko told reporters the board's decision was unanimous.

Seven of Mitsubishi Motors Corp.'s eight-member board attended Monday's meeting, the company said.

Ghosn's arrest in Tokyo marks a stunning fall for an executive who dominated the Japanese auto industry for two decades and spearheaded Nissan's alliance with Renault SA of France.

Ghosn also led the addition of Mitsubishi into the alliance. Nissan took a 34 percent stake in Mitsubishi in 2016 after the smaller automaker was embroiled in an inspections reporting scandal.

Japanese media, citing unidentified sources, have reported that Ghosn and Greg Kelly, an executive who was arrested on suspicion of collaborating with Ghosn, are asserting their innocence. Ghosn has not commented publicly.

The two executives have not yet been charged. Under Japanese law, a suspect can be held in custody for up to three weeks per suspected charge without any charges being filed.

Renault has kept Ghosn as chief executive. But considering the makeup of Mitsubishi's board little opposition to his dismissal is expected.

The board consists of Ghosn, Mitsubishi Motors Chief Executive Osamu Masuko, two people from Nissan, two from the Mitsubishi group companies and two outsiders - a writer and an academic.

Worries are growing about the future of the alliance between Renault and Nissan. The future of the alliance with Mitsubishi, being more recent, could be even more precarious.

Alliances often benefit automakers because they share technology, auto parts, and supplier and sales networks. Sales volume tends to lower costs.

Analysts say such sharing has been growing in importance as companies develop electric vehicles, net connectivity and artificial intelligence for autos.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-11-26

  • BUSINESS

    Ghosn gone as Nissan board fires chairman after shock arrest

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Ghosn to remain CEO as Renault appoints interim leadership

    Read more

  • BUSINESS

    No proof of tax fraud by auto titan Carlos Ghosn in France, minister says

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility