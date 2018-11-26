International News 24/7

 

Europe

Ukrainian president declares martial law, pending parliamentary approval

© Janek Skarzynski, AFP | The Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has launched the process for imposing martial law in the country, amid rising tensions with Russia.

Video by Gulliver CRAGG

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-11-26

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed a decree on Monday to introduce martial law for 60 days, a statement on his website said, though it needs parliamentary approval to come into force.

The decision came a day after Russia fired at and captured three Ukrainian vessels, triggering a sharp escalation in tensions between the two countries.

Parliament was expected to debate the decree later on Monday though a televised session of a parliamentary committee unanimously supported it.

Ukrainian legislation on martial law allows for a slew of curbs, including restrictions on movement and peaceful assembly, curfews, and restricting the media, though Poroshenko's decree made no specific references to such restrictions.

Eleven measures outlined in the decree provide for mobilizing reserve forces, organizing the air defence of important state facilities and taking urgent steps to bring in enhanced cyber security measures and ensure public order.

There was no mention of a presidential election due to be held in March. Poroshenko's move has prompted speculation by critics and opposition politicians that he might use it to delay the vote.

A twelfth provision of the decree was not published.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-11-26

