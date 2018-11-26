Theresa May sells her Brexit deal in UK Parliament speech

British Prime Minister Theresa May is speaking to MPs in the United Kingdom's Parliament in a bid to garner support for her Brexit agreement. The UK's lawmakers will decide whether or not to back her deal in a vote next month.

May told MPs that her proposed Brexit deal is the "best deal available".

No one knows what will happen if Britain's Parliament rejects the Brexit deal the government has reached with the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

May is seeking to win over critics in her own Conservatives and opposition parties who have threatened to vote against it when Parliament is asked to approve the agreement.

"There is a choice which this house will have to make. We can back this deal ... or this house can choose to reject this deal and go back to square one," May told Parliament.

"Because no-one knows what would happen if this deal doesn't pass, it would open the door to more division and more uncertainty, with all the risks that will entail."

Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn spoke after her, declaring his opposition to the divorce agreement. "Ploughing on is not stoic," he told jeering politicians. "It is an act of national self-harm."

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

