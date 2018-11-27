French Senate official 'arrested for spying for North Korea'

A top Senate civil servant has been arrested by intelligence agencies on suspicion of spying for North Korea, a French judicial source said on Monday.

Benoit Quennedey, a civil servant working on the real estate of the Senate, was placed in custody on Sunday.

The Paris prosecutor was investigating him over the "collection and delivery of information to a foreign power likely to undermine the fundamental interests of the nation," said a judicial source.

Investigators from France's DGSI domestic intelligence agency are looking into whether Quennedey "provided" information to Pyongyang, the source said.

The inquiry began in March.

His Senate office was raided, according to the daily program Quotidien.

The president of the upper house of parliament declined to comment on the story.

