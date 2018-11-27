International News 24/7

 

Sports

Manchester City draw 2-2 at Lyon to qualify for Champions League last 16

© Jeff Pachoud, AFP | | JEFF PACHOUD/AFP | Lyon's Ivorian forward Maxwell Cornet celebrates after scoring a goal during the Champions League Group F match between Olympique Lyonnais and Manchester City in Lyon, France, on November 27, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-11-27

Manchester City progressed to the knockout stages of the Champions League after twice coming from behind to draw 2-2 with Olympique Lyonnais in Group F on Tuesday.

Goals from Maxwel Cornet were cancelled out by Aymeric Laporte and Sergio Aguero to leave City top of the group on 10 points. Lyon are second on seven points, two ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk who snatched a late 3-2 win at Hoffenheim to keep alive their hopes of reaching the last 16.

City often found themselves on the back foot in France and struggled to contain Ivorian forward Cornet who hit the bar before halftime. He gave the hosts the lead 10 minutes after the break with a fine left-foot finish from the edge of the area.

Pep Guardiola's side equalised when Laporte headed in just after the hour. However, Cornet struck again 10 minutes from time with a low angled finish after latching on to a through ball from Memphis Depay.

Once again City levelled with a header, this time from Sergio Aguero straight from a Riyad Mahrez corner.

The draw would have been enough for both sides to reach the last 16 were it not for Shakhtar's late winner. Lyon travel to Ukraine in a final group showdown next month.

Hoffenheim prop up the group on three points but can still clinch third place and a spot in the Europa League.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-11-27

